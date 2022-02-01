Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/01 04:25
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.33 to $88.15 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.18 to $91.21 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $2.55 a gallon. February heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.76 a gallon. March natural gas rose 23 cents to $4.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $9.80 to $1,796.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 9 cents to $22.39 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $4.32 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.01 Japanese yen from 115.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1246 from $1.1146.

Updated : 2022-02-01 06:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases
"