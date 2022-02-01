Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2022/02/01 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 235.50 Down .95
Mar 235.35 237.70 233.80 235.10 Down .80
May 235.90 238.10 234.45 235.50 Down .95
Jul 235.00 237.15 233.75 234.60 Down 1.00
Sep 234.50 236.00 232.80 233.60 Down .90
Dec 231.75 233.40 230.70 231.65 Down .30
Mar 230.00 230.45 230.00 230.15 Down .25
May 229.00 229.15 228.35 229.05 Up .25
Jul 227.00 227.70 226.30 227.65 Up 1.15
Sep 224.75 225.80 224.10 225.80 Up 1.70
Dec 221.15 223.15 221.05 223.15 Up 2.00
Mar 221.45 Up 2.80
May 220.70 Up 2.85
Jul 220.15 Up 2.85
Sep 219.50 Up 2.90
Dec 216.85 Up 2.90

Updated : 2022-02-01 05:44 GMT+08:00

