New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|235.50
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|235.35
|237.70
|233.80
|235.10
|Down
|.80
|May
|235.90
|238.10
|234.45
|235.50
|Down
|.95
|Jul
|235.00
|237.15
|233.75
|234.60
|Down 1.00
|Sep
|234.50
|236.00
|232.80
|233.60
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|231.75
|233.40
|230.70
|231.65
|Down
|.30
|Mar
|230.00
|230.45
|230.00
|230.15
|Down
|.25
|May
|229.00
|229.15
|228.35
|229.05
|Up
|.25
|Jul
|227.00
|227.70
|226.30
|227.65
|Up
|1.15
|Sep
|224.75
|225.80
|224.10
|225.80
|Up
|1.70
|Dec
|221.15
|223.15
|221.05
|223.15
|Up
|2.00
|Mar
|221.45
|Up
|2.80
|May
|220.70
|Up
|2.85
|Jul
|220.15
|Up
|2.85
|Sep
|219.50
|Up
|2.90
|Dec
|216.85
|Up
|2.90