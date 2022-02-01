Alexa
Devils coach Lindy Ruff to miss 2 games after father's death

By Associated Press
2022/02/01 04:02
New Jersey Devils goaltender Jon Gillies (32) makes a stick save on a penalty shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the secon...

New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Jack Hughes (86) and center Nico Hisc...

New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid skates off the ice after losing to the Dallas Stars in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Newark,...

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff will miss the next two games following the death of his father in western Canada.

The Devils said Monday that Leeson Ruff died on Friday at a hospital in Warburg, Alberta. He was 88 and had been ill.

Ruff will miss a home-and-home series with the Maple Leafs. The teams will play in Toronto on Monday and New Jersey on Tuesday.

Assistant coach Alain Nasreddine will run the Devils. He held that spot in late December and early January after Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 and missed three games.

