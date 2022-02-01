Witnesses describe Roy Moore's character in defamation trial

Leigh Corfman, who accused former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore of sexual assault, walks into the courtroom in the Montgomery County Courthouse in M... Leigh Corfman, who accused former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore of sexual assault, walks into the courtroom in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, during jury selection, as the trial for Corfman and Moore's defamation lawsuits against each other begins. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the courtroom in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Montgomery... Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, left, and his attorney Julian McPhillips leave the courtroom in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, following jury selection, as the trial with Leigh Corfman, who accused former Moore of sexual assault, and Moore's defamation lawsuits against each other begins. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Character witnesses testified Monday in a trial over dueling defamation lawsuits filed by Roy Moore and a woman whose sexual misconduct allegations helped derail the Republican’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Leigh Corfman came forward during Moore's Senate campaign and said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was in his 30s and working as an assistant district attorney in Etowah County. She was one of several women who said Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teens.

Moore's attorneys on Monday morning presented several character witnesses, including his sister, a former bodyguard, a former police officer and several women who said they were around Moore as teens but never witnessed any misconduct. All testified that Moore has a reputation for being honest and they never heard any accusations of misconduct with young women.

Corfman's attorney, Neil Roman, questioned some of the witnesses on cross-examination, and they acknowledged they did not have any personal knowledge of Corfman's allegation.

It was anticipated that Moore would testify again when court resumes this afternoon.

The allegations roiled Moore's campaign and he ended up losing to Doug Jones, who became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in 25 years.

Corfman filed suit alleging Moore defamed her by branding her as a liar when he denied charges that he molested her in 1979, when she was 14. Moore also sued, claiming Corfman injured his reputation with false allegations meant to hurt him politically.

While Corfman is seeking only a court ruling that Moore defamed her, Moore's lawyers want money from her.

Corfman testified on Tuesday that Moore "has done everything possible to damage my veracity, the truth of my words, the statements I have made about his sexual molestation of me at 14. He knows just as well as I do that he was there.”

Moore was combative when he took the witness stand Thursday, pointing at Corfman and saying "I never met that woman.”

Moore’s wife, Kayla, wiped tears during her testimony as his side began presenting its case to the jury on Friday, saying they received threatening messages, graffiti outside their home and a loss of public support after the misconduct allegations became public.