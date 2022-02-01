US Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota to seek 3rd term

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota announced Monday he is seeking reelection to a third term.

The 45-year-old Republican announced his run for the state's lone House seat in a statement that touted his conservative record and effectiveness on agriculture policy. He is facing a primary challenge from state lawmaker Rep. Taffy Howard, who is running to his political right. Democrats have not announced a candidate.

“I’ve kept my promises, and that’s why I’m the right person to continue fighting for South Dakota in the U.S. House," Johnson said.

Johnson has over $2 million in campaign funds at his disposal, while Howard has $114,000 in cash on hand.

The congressman has frequently touted his work with a bipartisan group in the U.S. House known as the “Problem Solvers Caucus.” He also voted last year to keep Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, in GOP House leadership.

As his campaign rolled out, Johnson focused on issues that appeal to conservative voters, pointing out his opposition to Democratic proposals and high ratings on conservative organizations' voting scorecards. He voted against President Biden's sweeping infrastructure bill that was signed into law in November.

“By most any measure, I'm among the most conservative members of the U.S. House," he said in a campaign announcement video.