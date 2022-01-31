Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Lyon hosts bitter rival Marseille in French League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/31 23:21
MATCHDAY: Lyon hosts bitter rival Marseille in French League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

FRANCE

Marseille can climb above Nice into second place in the French league by winning at bitter rival Lyon, while victory would move the home team up to seventh. Second place gains automatic entry into next season's Champions League. The match was rescheduled after being abandoned in late November when Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd. Lyon will be missing several players with midfielder Houssem Aouar injured, forward Karl Toko-Ekambi involved with Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations and Lucas Paqueta on international duty with Brazil. Lyon have also just sold midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Premier League side Newcastle for 50.1 million euros ($56 million) and 20% of any future sell-on fee.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-01 01:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
3 COVID cases visit Taipei Main Station, Shilin Night Market
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Singapore accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
"