MATCHDAY: Lyon hosts bitter rival Marseille in French League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

FRANCE

Marseille can climb above Nice into second place in the French league by winning at bitter rival Lyon, while victory would move the home team up to seventh. Second place gains automatic entry into next season's Champions League. The match was rescheduled after being abandoned in late November when Marseille playmaker Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd. Lyon will be missing several players with midfielder Houssem Aouar injured, forward Karl Toko-Ekambi involved with Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations and Lucas Paqueta on international duty with Brazil. Lyon have also just sold midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Premier League side Newcastle for 50.1 million euros ($56 million) and 20% of any future sell-on fee.

