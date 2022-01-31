Alexa
Police get more time to question Man U's Greenwood over rape

By Associated Press
2022/01/31 23:37
FILE- Manchester United's Mason Greenwood runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United player Mason Greenwood remained in police custody on Monday after officers investigating the rape and assault of a woman were granted more time to question him.

The 20-year-old forward was arrested on Sunday after allegations were posted on the Instagram account of a woman who uploaded images of bruising to her body and bleeding from her lip. A voice note purporting to be of an attack was also posted. The posts were all deleted from the social media site but were widely shared.

“Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman,” the Manchester police force said in a statement on Monday. "The suspect was arrested yesterday afternoon and remains in custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support. We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

United has said Greenwood “will not return to training or play matches until further notice."

Greenwood, who has scored six goals this season, has a United contract through 2025.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-01 01:08 GMT+08:00

