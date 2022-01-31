Ablation Devices Market Estimated to Expand At a Healthy CAGR in The Upcoming Forecast 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.7% During The Forecast Period

Ablation is a minimal invasive medical procedure to destroy the abnormal tissues. It is performed with the help of probes that can be inserted through the skin or by using catheters that can be inserted through an artery or energy beams to reach the area that needs to be treated. An imaging technique such as MRI or rotational angiography is used to guide the probes or catheters to the site during ablation.

The world ablation device market is estimated to grow from $3,047 million in 2021 to $6,658 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

This can be attributed to the increase in demand for minimal invasive surgeries and increase in the prevalence of patients with chronic illnesses. Other factors such as minimal damage and blood loss, and short duration are some of the factors that contribute towards the growth of this market. However, stringent government regulations and unstable reimbursement policies restrain the market growth.

By technology, the ablation devices market is broadly categorized into thermal and non-thermal technologies. Thermal technologies comprise microwave, electrical, light, radiation, ultrasound, radiofrequency, and hydrothermal technologies, and each of these are further subcategorized. Thus, electrical ablation includes electrical ablators and electronic brachytherapy, while light ablation includes cold and exicmer laser.

In addition, radiation ablation is sub-categorized into brachytherapy, stereotactic radiotherapy & radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation, image guided radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, and proton beam therapy. While ultrasound ablation is sub-divided into high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), magnetic resonance imaging-guided focused ultrasound (MRI-FUS), ultrasonic surgical systems, and shock wave lithotripsy; radiofrequency ablation is sub-divided into temperature controlled, fluid cooled, and catheter manipulation systems. However, the non-thermal technology market comprises cryoablation and hydromechanical ablation, wherein Cryoablation includes tissue contact probe, cryogen spray probe, and epidermal & subcutaneous cryoablation devices.

By applications, the ablation devices market is segmented into cancer, cardiology, ophthalmology, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, and other medical conditions. On the basis of function, the market is divided into automated/robotic and conventional ablation devices. Based on procedure, the market is segmented as aesthetics-skin rejuvenation & tightening, aesthetics-body sculpting, fat reduction, and the reduction in the appearance of cellulite, benign prostatic hyperplasia, transurethral needle ablation, laser- and other energy-based therapies/ holmium laser ablation/enucleation of the prostate, stress urinary incontinence, menorrhagia/endometrial ablation, uterine fibroids, spinal decompression & denervation, varicose veins, atrial fibrillation, tumor ablation, and others. By geography, the ablation devices market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The growth in competition and continuous technological advancements have led to mergers & acquisitions by major players. For instance, on 26th January 2016, Medtronic PLC acquired Covidien to expand their access and improve their clinical outcomes at lower cost. Moreover, this acquisition has helped Medtronic PLC to compete with Johnson & Johnson. Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Cosman Medical on July 27, 2016to improve its neuromodulation portfolio and help provide innovative solutions for chronic pain treatment.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and market estimations from 2014 to 2022 is presented to identify potential market opportunities.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and total revenue generated during the forecast period.

A detailed analysis based on applications and procedures are presented to understand the type of products in trend or would be in demand to assist in product developments and collaborations.

Comprehensive analysis of the market drivers and constraints is provided to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The world ablation devices market segmentation is explained below.

By Technology

Thermal Ablation

Electrical

Electrical Ablators

Argon Plasma/Beam Coagulator

Irreversible Electroporation

Electronic Brachytherapy

Radiation

Brachytherapy

High-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy

Pulsed-Dose-Rate Brachytherapy

Permanent Seed Brachytherapy

Stereotactic Radiotherapy & Radiosurgery

Stereotactic Body Radiation

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy

Proton Beam Therapy

Radiofrequency

Temperature Controlled

Fluid Cooled

Catheter Manipulation Systems

Light

Cold Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Ultrasound

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Guided Focused Ultrasound (MRI-FUS)

Ultrasonic Surgical Systems

Shock Wave Lithotripsy

Microwave

Hydrothermal

Non-Thermal Ablation

Cryoablation

Tissue Contact Probe

Cryogen Spray Probe

Epidermal and Subcutaneous Cryoablation Devices

Hydromechanical Ablation

By Application

Cancer

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Gynecology

Urology

Orthopedics

Others

By Function

Automated/Robotic

Conventional

By Procedure

Aesthetics-Skin Rejuvenation and Tightening

Aesthetics-Body Sculpting, Fat Reduction, And The Reduction in The Appearance of Cellulite

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Transurethral Needle Ablation

Laser and Other Energy-Based Therapies/Holmium Laser Ablation/Enucleation Of The Prostate

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Menorrhagia/Endometrial Ablation

Uterine Fibroids

Spinal Decompression and Denervation

Varicose Veins

Atrial Fibrillation

Tumor Ablation

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

COMPANY PROFILES:

The key players profiled in this report are listed below:

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

AngioDynamics, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

Conmed Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

BTG plc

Johnson & Johnson

Other players in the RPM market include (profiles not included in the report)

Accuray Incorporated

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Elekta AB

Misonix, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

EDAP TMS S.A.

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

