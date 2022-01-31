Point of Care Diagnostics Market to reach $43,336 million | Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis Forecast 2031

The point of care tests refers to the diagnostic procedures which are conducted outside of the laboratories. Point of care diagnostic procedures are carried out by various point of care diagnostics devices which are used to test cholesterol and glucose levels, enzyme analysis, drugs of abuse testing, diagnosis of infectious diseases and pregnancy testing. In addition, cardiac markers, fecal occult blood tests and blood gases tests can also be performed by using point of care diagnostic devices.

The global point of care diagnostics market size is expected to reach $43,336 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rising prevalence of various chronic and infectious diseases such as cardiac diseases, hepatitis, cancer, gastrointestinal, respiratory, and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) play a pivotal role in the growth of the global point of care diagnostics market. Moreover, changes in life style patterns also cause several medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, which fuels demand for point of care diagnostic procedures for their diagnosis & monitoring. Stringent government regulations and reimbursement issues for the point of care devices may hamper the growth of the market.

The world point of care diagnostics market is segmented based on product, end user, mode of prescription and geography. Based on product, the world point of care diagnostics market is further segmented into glucose monitoring kits; infectious disease testing kits; pregnancy and fertility testing kits; hematology testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, urinalysis testing kits, coagulation monitoring kits, tumor/cancer markers testing kits, cholesterol test strips, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits and others (calcium assay kits and immunohistochemistry kits.

The infectious disease testing kits are further categorized into hepatitis testing kits, HIV testing kits, respiratory infections testing kits, influenza testing kits, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) testing kits, sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) testing kits and others (topical diseases testing kits and nerve conduction study kits). The cardiometabolic monitoring kits segment is further sub-divided into cardiac markers kits, HbA1c testing kits, electrolytes testing kits and among others.

Based on end user, the world point of care diagnostics market is segmented into professional diagnostic centers, research laboratories, home and others (medical universities, not-for-profit organizations and nursing homes). The professional diagnostic centers segment is further categorized into hospitals/critical care centers, outpatient healthcare settings, and ambulatory care settings. Based on the mode of prescription, the world point of care diagnostics market is segmented into prescription-based point of care diagnostic devices and over-the-counter (OTC) based point of care diagnostic devices market. Geographically, the market is segmented across four major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The point of care diagnostics market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the below key players operating in this market.

Abbott Laboratories,

Siemens AG, F.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sinocare Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sysmex Corporation

Nova Biomedical

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

BioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Key benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world point of care diagnostics industry with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The point of care diagnostics market report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the world point of care diagnostics market, by product, helps in understanding the various types of devices used in the diagnosis of various diseases.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographic regions.

Key market players within the point of care diagnostics market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of global point of care diagnostics market.

Key market segments

The world point of care diagnostics market is segmented into product, end user, mode of prescription and geography.

MARKET BY PRODUCT

Glucose monitoring kits

Infectious disease testing kits

Hepatitis testing kits

HIV testing kits

Respiratory infections testing kits

Influenza testing kits

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) testing kits

Sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) testing kits

Others

Pregnancy and fertility testing kits

Pregnancy testing kits

Fertility Testing Kits

Hematology testing kits

Cardiometabolic monitoring kits

Cardiac Markers Kits

HbA1c Testing Kits

Electrolytes Testing Kits

Others

Urinalysis Testing Kits

Coagulation Monitoring Kits

Tumor/Cancer Markers Testing Kits

Cholesterol Test Strips

Drugs of Abuse Testing Kits

Fecal Occult Testing Kits

Others

MARKET BY END USER

Professional diagnostic centers

Hospitals/critical care centers

Outpatient healthcare Setting

Ambulatory care settings

Research laboratories

Home

Others (medical universities, not-for-profit organizations and among others)

MARKET BY MODE OF PRESCRIPTION

Prescription based point of care diagnostic devices

Over-the-counter (OTC) based point of care diagnostic devices

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

UAE

Others

