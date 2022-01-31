Negative pressure wunds therapy (NPWT) device system is the mst cmmnly used therapy t treat acute and chrnic wunds. These systems prmte wund healing, reduce the recurrent use f dressings (as in the case f dressing changes in traditinal wund care dressings), prvide efficient ptin fr management f clsed surgical incisin lines, and imprve patient well-being. They cnsist f a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, and a dressing set.

The pump may be statinary r prtable that relies n AC r battery pwer, allws fr regulatin f the suctin strength, pssesses alarms t indicate lss f suctin, and has a replaceable cllectin canister. The dressing sets cntain either fam r gauze dressing t be placed in the wund and an adhesive film drape t seal the wund. The drainage tubes are available in a variety f cnfiguratins, depending n the dressings used and the wund being treated.

NPWT devices market is pised the reach $2,746 millin by 2027 frm $2,082 millin in 2020, grwing at a CAGR f 4.0% frm 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global NPWT devices market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The grwth f NPWT devices market is supprted by the rise in incidence f chrnic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and besity, increase in patient awareness regarding cst-effective NPWT devices such as single-use dispsable devices, and casualties caused due t accidents and trauma. Hwever, lack f evidence f clinical effectiveness and high cst f the NPWT devices in develping cuntries are expected t restrain the market grwth.

The reprt segments the NPWT devices market n the basis f prduct type, applicatin, end user, and gegraphy. Accrding t the prduct type, it is bifurcated int single-use NPWT devices and cnventinal NPWT devices market. n the basis f applicatin, it is divided int chrnic wunds and acute wunds. Cnsidering the end-user segment, the market is segregated int hspitals & clinics, ambulatry surgery centers, and hme care settings. Gegraphically, it is analyzed acrss Nrth America, Eurpe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Seven the past few years, the key players have adpted prduct develpment (including prduct launches, apprvals, and clinical trials) as its key develpmental strategy. Fr instance, in 2012, Smith & Nephew launched “PIC,” which is a single-use NPWT device. It is lightweight, dispsable, and perates withut a canister, and is therefre ideally suited fr delivery f NPWT t utpatients, patients at hme, and patients wh d nt want t have restricted mbility. Mrever, reimbursement plicies fr these devices have further increased the demand fr such prducts. Fr instance, Medicare created tw new HCPCS cdes (G0456 & G0457) t prvide a mechanism fr payment f NPWT using a dispsable device that is nt durable medical equipment (DME).

KEY BENEFITS FR STAKEHLDERS:

This reprt ffers an extensive analysis f the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the wrld NPWT devices market.

Cmprehensive analysis f all gegraphic regins is prvided t determine the prevailing pprtunities in these gegraphies.

This study evaluates cmpetitive landscape t predict the cmpetitive envirnment acrss the gegraphies.

A detailed quantitative analysis f the current market and estimatins thrugh 2014-2022, which assist t identify the prevailing pprtunities, is explained.

Cmprehensive analysis f factrs that drive and restrict the grwth f the market is prvided.

Regin- and cuntry-wise, NPWT devices market cnditins are cmprehensively analyzed.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Prduct Type

Single-Use NPWT Devices

Cnventinal NPWT Devices

By Applicatin

Chrnic Wunds

Pressure Ulcer

Diabetic Ft Ulcer

Venus Leg Ulcer

Arterial Ulcer

Acute Wunds

Burns & Trauma

Surgical Wund

By End User

Hspitals & Clinics

Ambulatry Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Hme Care Settings

By Gegraphy

Nrth America

U.S.

Canada

Mexic

Eurpe

France

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest f Eurpe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Suth Krea

Rest f Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest f LAMEA

The key cmpanies perating in the NPWT devices market that are prfiled in the reprt include:

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

CnvaTec Inc.

M?lnlycke Health Care

Clplast A/S

Cardinal Health Inc.

Medela AG

Paul Hartmann AG

Devn Medical

Talley Grup Limited

The ther majr players perating in the NPWT devices market include:

Atms Inc.

Innvative Therapies, Inc.

Invacare Crpratin

Prspera

Medline Industries Inc.

Carilex Medical GmBH

4L Health C. Ltd.

Wndermed Ltd.

Lhmann & Rauscher GmbH & C. KG

