Asthma and COPD Drugs Market to reach $50,359 million | Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022 2031  

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease blocking the airways of the lungs because of the inflammation, mucus production, tighten of muscles. The general symptoms are coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and/or chest tightness and majorly these symptoms are closely related to the physical activity. There are different types of asthma, exercise-induced bronchoconstriction(EIB), allergic asthma, occupational asthma, childhood asthma.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is also respiratory disease which causes obstructions and difficulty in breathing, the primary cause of COPD is tobacco smoking and chemical flumes, dust, air pollution are minor causes of the disease. Major symptoms are long lasting cough, mucus that comes out along with cough, shortness of breath.

The world COPD and asthma drugs market is expected to reach $50,359 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global COPD and asthma drugs market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increase in prevalence of asthma and COPD, increase in world ageing population, technological advancement in the treatment of asthma and COPD, growth in initiatives implemented by the government and non-government associations for rise in health awareness play a pivotal role in the growth of the global COPD and asthma drug market. Stringent government regulatory requirement for the approval of COPD and asthma drug, patent expiry of branded hamper the market growth.

The world asthma and COPD drugs market is segmented based on disease and medication class and geography. On the basis of disease, the market is segmented into COPD and asthma. Based on medication class, the world asthma and COPD drug market is segmented into combination products, short acting beta agonists (SABA), long acting beta agonists (LABA), inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), leukotriene antagonists (LTA), anticholinergics and others. And geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the asthma and COPD drug market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the asthma and COPD drug market, by medication class, helps in the treatment of asthma and COPD diseases.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographic regions.

Key market players within the asthma and COPD drug market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predicts the competitive outlook of global asthma and COPD drug market.

Key market segments

The world COPD and asthma drug market is segmented by medication class, disease and geography.

MARKET BY DISEASES

COPD

Asthma

MARKET BY MEDICATION CLASS

Combination Products

Seretide/Advair

Symbicort

Relvar/Breo Ellipta

Flutiform

Dulera

Others

Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA)

Singulair

Others

Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

Qvar

Pulmicort

Aerospan

Flovent

Others

Anticholinergics

Spiriva

Others

Short Acting Beta Agonists(SABA)

ProAir

Ventolin

Others

Long Acting Beta Agonists (LABA)

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Novartis AG.

Merck & Co.

Abbott Laboratories.

Boehringer Ingelheim.

AstraZeneca.

Roche Holding AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Vectura Group

Pfizer

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Mylan

Aerovance Inc.

Alkermes Inc.

Almirall SA

Genentech Inc.

Sepracor, Inc.

Skyepharma plc

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

