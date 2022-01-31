Medical Imaging Informatics Market is expected to reach $5,383 million | 2022 with High CAGR in Coming Years with Focusing Key Players, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2031

Medical imaging informatics involves usage of digital technology to capture medical images facilitating data analysis to record and correlate observations, and draws conclusions that play a vital role in the diagnosis of medical problems. The implementation of electronic health records (EHR) in the healthcare industry increases the demand for medical imaging to exchange medical images in the various departments of healthcare settings.

The world medical imaging informatics market is expected to reach $5,383 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global medical imaging informatics market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The factors such as rise in number of diagnostic imaging procedures, decline in cost of medical imaging data storage platforms, and improved healthcare ecosystem play a pivotal role in the growth of the market. However, lack of expertise among healthcare professionals to operate IT-integrated imaging modalities and high deployment cost of medical imaging informatics solutions hamper the market growth.

The world medical imaging informatics market is segmented based on component, application, deployment mode, end user, and geography. Based on the component, it is divided into software, hardware, and services. In the year 2015, the software segment accounted majority share of the overall market due to increase in demand for medical imaging software and rise in the number of medical imaging procedures around the world.

On the basis of application, it is divided into digital & computed radiography, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), nuclear imaging, and mammography. In the year 2015, digital radiography held largest market share in the market and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period due frequent usage of digital radiography in healthcare settings. However, the mammography segment registered fastest growth attributed to increase in incidences of breast cancer worldwide.

Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into web-based, on-premise, and cloud-based. The web-based deployment mode held largest market share in 2015 attributed due to the easy and low-cost installation of web-based deployment mode in the healthcare settings. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory healthcare service providers, diagnostic & imaging centers, and others (medical universities, and not-for-profit organizations). Hospital dominates the world medical imaging informatics market due to the increase in number of hospitalization cases, which required medical imaging procedures for management.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. During the forecast period, North America is forecasted to account for the largest market share due to the factors such as technological advancement in the healthcare IT sectors and higher adoption rate of innovative products. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the area with maximum growth potential due to the increase in focus of key players on emerging economies, rise in clinical research, and growth in awareness & focus on health of the people with increase in incidence of various chronic diseases.

Key market segments

The medical imaging informatics market is segmented by component, application, deployment mode, end user, and geography.

MARKET BY COMPONENT

Software

Hardware

Services

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Digital Radiography

Ultrasound

MRI

CT

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

MARKET BY END USER

Hospital

Ambulatory Healthcare Settings

Diagnostics and Imaging Centers

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Carestream Health, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Lexmark International Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Esaote SpA

Dell Inc.

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc.

Pie Medical Imaging

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Paramed Medical Systems

Millennium Technology Inc.

