Cosmetic Implants Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis Forecast 2031

Cosmetic implants are implantable devices used to improve the aesthetic beauty of an individual. There has been a considerable increase in cosmetic surgeries in the past few years. Both invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures are used to embed the cosmetic implants in an individual’s body. Patients are opting to replace their damaged/missing body parts, recover their normal appearance, and enhance their aesthetic beauty owing to the development of cosmetic implants. Hence, increase in the number of cosmetic implant procedures is observed since last decade.

The world cosmetic implants market is projected to reach $10,708 million by 2027 from 2020 value of $ 6,356 million, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The market is expected to be driven by the rise in demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, increase in the number of road accidents and trauma cases, high prevalence rate of congenital face and tooth deformities, growth in the number of awareness programs such as breast reconstructive awareness campaign (launched in the U.S.), high prevalence rate of breast cancer, and increase in number of cosmetology surgeons.

In addition, popularity of celebrities among the young generation who motivate them to look aesthetically appealing is anticipated to provide ample opportunities for market growth. Technological advancements for the development of efficient implants (that do not appear artificial and do not rupture on the application of external force) may further fuel the market growth. However, high cost of cosmetic implant procedures and related devices, lack of suitable reimbursement procedures, and hazards linked with malfunctioning of implants are expected to restrict the growth.

The world cosmetic implants market is segmented on the basis of product, raw material, and geography. On the basis of product, it is divided into dental implants, breast implants, facial implants, and other implants (buttock, penile, calf, and pectoral implants). Based on the raw material, it is classified into polymers, metals, ceramics, and biomaterials. The geographical segmentation of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The cosmetic implants market has witnessed several acquisitions & mergers in the recent years. For instance, in February 2016, DENTSPLY International Inc. and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. merged together to form Dentsply Sirona Inc. to provide a strong and wide range of professional dental products and technologies to customers across 120 countries globally.

Key players profiled in the report include:

Allergan plc

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Global Consolidated Aesthetics plc

Institut Straumann AG

Johnson & Johnson

3M Company

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world cosmetic implants market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps in understanding the various types of implants used.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions is provided, which assists in determining the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which facilitate in understanding the global competitive outlook.

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Products

Dental Implants

Root Form

Plate Form

Breast Implants

Saline-Filled

Silicone Gel-Filled

Facial Implants

Other Implants

By Raw Material

Metals

Polymers

Ceramics

Biomaterials

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Colombia

Rest of LAMEA

