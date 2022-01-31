Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report 2022 Industry Trends, Share and Size, Expected CAGR, Top players and Consumer Analysis across the Region and Globe, Opportunities and Growth till 2031

Interventional cardiology is a branch of cardiology that focuses on catheter-based technologies for the treatment of structural heart diseases. Catheterization is used to perform large number of procedures on heart. It involves the insertion of a sheath into the femoral artery or any large peripheral artery or vein, and cannulating the heart under X-ray visualization (commonly known as fluoroscopy). However, numerous interventional devices are used for treating peripheral vascular disorders that affect the circulatory system, resulting in plaque built-up in the arteries of arms and legs. Some of the interventional devices used in the market include balloons, catheters, guidewires, stents, and filters.

The world interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market was $13,203 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $25,349 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.7%.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, geriatric population, demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rapid technological advancements in these devices driven the market. According to the American Heart Association, approximately 5.5 million individuals are affected by heart failure in the U.S., and approximately 670,000 new cases of heart failure are diagnosed every year. According to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Canada, approximately 66,000 Canadians succumbed to cardiac abnormalities and stroke in 2012. These estimates are expected to boost the demand for interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices in the coming years.

On the other hand, complications related to implantation of interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices, product recall & failure, and availability of effective conventional treatment options restrict the market growth. Conversely, development of bioabsorbable stents offers key opportunity to market players. Unfavorable reimbursement policies for interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices across various regions (mainly the developing countries) are major hindrances for the market growth.

The report segments the market based on product and geography. Based on product, the market is classified into angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, angioplasty catheters, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, plaque modification devices, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and accessories. Angioplasty stents accounted for the major share of market in 2015; whereas plaque modification devices are the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Plaque modification before a stent implant decreases the chance of restenosis. In addition, increase in prevalence of atherosclerosis and rise in obese population globally also fuel growth of these devices. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions North America accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2015, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the analysis period.

The market has witnessed several product launches and approvals in the recent years. For instance, in July 2016, Abbott Laboratories received FDA approval for Absorb bioresorbable heart stent. Absorb is a fully dissolvable stent for treatment of coronary artery diseases. This product launch not only enhanced the company’s vascular business, but also provided a better treatment option for blocked vessels of heart.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2014-2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product helps understand the type of devices used for treating blockages associated with chronic diseases.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions helps determine the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

Key market players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Angioplasty Balloons

Old/Normal Balloons

Cutting and Scoring Balloons

Drug-eluting Balloons

Angioplasty Stents

Drug-eluting Stents

Bare Metal Stents

Bioabsorbable Stents

Angioplasty Catheters

Angiography Catheters

Guiding Catheters

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

Retrievable Filters

Permanent Filters

Plaque Modification Devices

Thrombectomy Devices

Atherectomy Devices

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Embolic Protection Devices

Chronic Total Occlusion Devices

Accessories

Vascular Closure Devices

Introducer Sheaths

Guidewires

Balloon Inflation Devices

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cook Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

The Spectranetics Corporation

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

ABIOMED, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Siemens AG

3M Company

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Smith & Nephew plc

Sahajananad Medical Technologies Ltd.

HeartWare International, Inc.

