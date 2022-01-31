Surgical Equipment Market Share, Size, Insights 2022 Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation, Research Report Report Ocean | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.1% During The Forecast Period  

Surgical equipment are medical devices/tools that serve the specific purpose during surgery. These tools enable the physical modification of biological tissue to provide access to underlying body components. The global surgical equipment market is expected to grow at significant CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Inception of modern electronic technologies such as minimally invasive surgery equipment, and robotic & power assisted systems are primarily driving the surgical equipment market. Development of da Vinci Surgical System by Intuitive Surgical, Inc., in 2011 has provided a breakthrough platform for the robotic assisted surgeries. Despite such promising factors, inadequate quality assurance concerning to performance, improper sterilization procedures for reusable equipment and the absence of affirmative regulatory framework in some regions (such as developing economies).stand as restraints for the development of the market.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Surgical Equipment Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Carefusion Corporation, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Ethicon Inc., Zimmer Holdings Inc. and KLS martin group are the key players of this market and are sharing approximately half of the global revenue of the surgical equipment market. Presently, Stryker, Zimmer and Carefusion are dominating the market for electrosurgical devices that are anticipating tremendous growth in the overall surgical equipment market during the study period. Product launch is the popular strategy followed in the global surgical equipment market, which has helped the manufacturers to gain substantial market share. Recently, Zimmer had launched three products for minimally invasive surgery, namely Viewline Retractor System, Tube Retraction System and Posterior Instrument Set. These products largely find their applications in microdiscectomy procedures.

Surgical Equipment Market

Global surgical equipment market is segmented based on equipment types, applications and geography. Surgical equipment types are further categorized as surgical Sutures and Staples, Handheld Surgical Devices, Electrosurgical Devices and Others. Handheld surgical devices are further classified into Scalpels, Forceps, Retractors and Scissors. Surgical sutures and staples account for the largest market share owing to growing number of surgeries performed. These equipment find frequent applications in all type of surgeries that are performed globally.

However, the global market for surgical sutures and staples is expected to decline during the forecast period due to shift in customer preferences from traditional (invasive) to minimally invasive surgeries. Electrosurgical devices are the fastest growing segment due to advancement in technology and high demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Surgical equipments have wide applications in different surgical procedures such as Neurosurgery, Plastic and reconstructive surgeries, Wound Closure, Urology, Obstetrics and gynecology, Thoracic surgery, Microvascular, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic surgery, Laparoscopy and Others.

Geographically, global surgical equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Potential regions of the respective geographies are strategically analyzed to provide country wise intelligence of the surgical equipment. North America dominates the global surgical equipment market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The growth in North America and Europe is primarily driven by advent of new technologies, growing ageing population, favorable regulatory framework and high disposable income among the consumers. However, business dynamics in Asia-pacific is expected to witness substantial growth owing to advancing medical tourism industry, rising unmet healthcare needs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical procedures and favorable reimbursement scenarios.

KEY BENEFITS

This report offers the following benefits in particular:

An in-depth exposure to the global surgical equipment market is provided and light is shed on market dynamics that would prove crucial in understanding the market

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020 would assist strategists to design business strategies to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the global surgical equipment market and also provides a deeper understanding of the influence factors for market entry and market expansion

Pin-point analysis of geographic segments proffers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on

Strategic analysis of the key leaders and their business strategies within the global surgical equipment market provided would assist stakeholders to make more informed business decisions

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The global surgical equipment market is segmented into three major categories such as, types, applications and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Surgical Sutures and Staples

Handheld Surgical Devices

Scalpels

Forceps

Retractors

Scissors

Electrosurgical Devices

Others

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Neurosurgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries

Wound Closure

Urology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Thoracic Surgery

Microvascular

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic Surgery

Laparoscopy

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

U.K.

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Others

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

