Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market to reach $3,397 million | Research Report 2022 Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2022 2031

Bone grafts are implantable materials that promote bone healing through its osteoconductive, osteogenic, and osteoinductive mechanisms. The bone grafts are used in surgical procedures such as spinal fusion surgeries, bone replacement, ensuring new bone formation and repair of bone fractures. Moreover, bone grafting also has applications in treatment of various bone related disorders such as congenital pseudoarthrosis, dental bone grafting problems, and complex fractures. Allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and demineralized bone matrix are the most commonly used bone grafts worldwide.

The world bone grafts and substitutes market was $2,443 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $3,397 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26951

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global bone grafts and substitutes market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26951

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal disorders, development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts, technological advancements in medical field leading to a shift from autograft to allograft drive the bone grafts and substitutes market. According to National Health Interview Survey, in 2012, around 126 million adults were affected by musculoskeletal disorders in U.S.

Moreover, the 2014-2015 estimates from Labor Force Survey (LFS) showed 553,000 cases out of a total of 1,243,000 for all work related musculoskeletal disorder. These estimates are expected to boost the demand for bone grafts and its substitutes in the coming years. In addition, increase in cases of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity add to the risk of developing degenerative joint diseases that further fuel the growth of the market.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26951

On the other hand, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures restrict the market growth. Conversely, emerging markets, rise in interests of key players towards R&D activities in bone grafts and its substitutes, and increase in demand for orthopedic procedures particularly in geriatric population is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the market in near future.

The report segments the market based upon product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into allografts, bone grafts substitutes, and cell based matrices. The allografts are further categorized to machined allografts and demineralized bone matrix. The bone graft substitutes segment is further classified into bone morphogenic proteins (BMP) and synthetic bone grafts. Based on applications, the market is segmented into spinal fusion, trauma, craniomaxilofacial, joint reconstruction, and dental bone grafting. Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2014-2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on products helps understand the type of devices used to treat musculoskeletal disorders and degenerative joints diseases.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions help determine the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

Key market players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the overall market.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26951

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Allografts

Machined allografts

Demineralized bone matrix

Bone Grafts Substitutes

Bone morphogenic proteins (BMP)

Synthetic bone grafts

Cell based matrices

By Application

Spinal fusion

Trauma

Craniomaxilofacial

Joint reconstruction

Dental Bone Grafting

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Israel

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (Bacterin)

Arthrex, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)

Wright Medical Group N.V.

List of other players in the value chain

NovaBone Products

LLC, BonAlive Biomaterials Ltd.

Sigma Graft Biomaterials

Pioneer Surgical Technology Inc.

RTI Biologics, Inc.

Orthofix International N.V.

Citagenix Inc.

Heraeus Medical GmbH

Graftys SA

NuVasive, Inc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26951

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26951

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26951

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/