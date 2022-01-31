Germany Digital Pathology Market Share, Size, Trends, New product development and Top Growth Companies Analysis 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.1% During The Forecast Period

Digital pathology is defined as an image-based information setting enabled by computer technology that allows the management of information generated through a digital slide. Digitalization of pathology has led to the automation of tests during diagnosis. For example, a single digital instrument can perform tests that were previously carried out using five instruments by pathologists. Digital pathology solutions offer a scrutiny & analysis of images on a computer, high-resolution sample scanning, and online storage of digital slides, which enable pathologists to cross examine slides without physical evidences.

The German digital pathology market is projected to garner revenue worth $58 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as efficient cost of digital pathology products, ease of virtual transportation of slides, high efficiency of digital pathology systems, and more efficiency. In addition, higher adoption of digital pathology over conventional pathology treatments further drives the world market.

On the other hand, barriers such as lack of reimbursement, lack of skilled personnel, and unwillingness of older pathologists to adopt to new technology are some of the major factors expected to restrain the market growth. However, rise in initiatives towards commercialization of cost-efficient digital pathology systems would offer profitable growth opportunities for service providers in the future.

The German digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of product and end users. Based on product, the market is classified into Whole Slide Imaging (WSI), image analysis informatics, information management system storage & communication, and telepathology. Whole slide imaging is the highest revenue-generating segment as it is the most preferred method and is used to produce digital slides by scanning the whole glass slide. Similarly, by end user, the market is segmented into educational institutes, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and pharma & biotechnology companies.

Companies have adopted product launch and collaboration as their key development strategies. Increase in focus on product launch is mainly for the development of innovative technologies in the field of digital pathology. In March 2016, Definiens launched “Immunoprofiling Panel” to screen their target biomarkers and measure immune response, thereby expanding its product portfolio.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Product

Whole Slide Imaging

Image Analysis Informatics

Information Management System Storage & Communication

Telepathology

By End User

Educational Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Key players operating in the market include:

Visiopharm

Digipath Inc.

Koninklinje Philips N. V.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem)

Nikon Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Definiens AG

VMscope GmbH

microDimensions GmbH

Other players in the value chain include:

Indica Labs

Hamamatsu Photonics Europe GmbH

Pixcelldata Ltd.

Glencoe Software Inc.

