Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 37.8% During The Forecast Period

Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles present in various body fluids such as saliva, urine, blood, and breast milk. These vesicles play an important role in intercellular communication processes and have specific composition of proteins, lipids, messenger RNA (mRNA), and micro RNA. Currently, exosomes have great potential to be used as a vehicle for drug delivery and a biomarker for the diagnosis of various diseases and for therapeutic use. Moreover, exosomes offer an alternative pathway for invasive biopsy used in the diagnosis and management of different types of cancer.

The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market is expected to reach $367 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Increase in prevalence of cancer, growth in initiatives implemented by the government and non-government associations for rise in health awareness play a pivotal role in the growth of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market.

Moreover, technological advancements in exosomes isolation, analytical procedures, and innovative and advanced applications of exosomes also supports to the growth of the market. Stringent government regulations for the approval of exosomes diagnostic and therapeutic products and low awareness about the applications of exosomes hamper the market growth.

The world exosomes diagnostic and therapeutic market is segmented based on application, product, end user, and geography. Based on the application, it is divided into diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Based on the product, it is classified into instrument, reagents, and software used in the isolation and analysis of exosomes from cells and tissues.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into cancer institute, institutes, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others (medical universities, and not-for-profit organizations). Geographically, the market is segmented across four major regions, such as North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA.

Key market segments

The world exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is segmented into application, product, end user, and geography.

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

MARKET BY PRODUCT

Instrument

Reagent

Software

MARKET BY END USER

Cancer Institute

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

NanoSomix Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Malvern Instruments Ltd.

System Biosciences Inc.

NX Pharmagen

Sistemic Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics

Exiqon A/S

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

101BIO

AMS Biotechnology Limited

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

ReNeuron Group plc

Immune Therapy Holdings AB

ExoCyte Therapeutics Pte Ltd

Cell Guidance Systems LLC

BioRegenerative Sciences, Inc.

Evomic Science LLC

Norgen Biotek Corp.

