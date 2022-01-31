Extremity Reconstruction Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2022-2031

Extremities are external articulated organs, which execute various locomotive functions. The human body has four extremities, i.e., two upper limbs and two lower limbs. In the recent times, leading players have increased their focus on the extremity reconstruction market, as the joint reconstruction market especially hips and knee reconstruction segment has witnessed sluggish growth in the recent years. Extremity reconstruction market is a small segment of the orthopedic industry, but is the fastest growing market for reconstructive joint replacements.

The world extremity reconstruction market was $1,833 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $3,041 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The world extremity reconstruction market is driven by increase in the number of joint disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis coupled with increase in geriatric population and rapid rise in lifestyle-related disorders, such as obesity and diabetes that lead to joint disorders. In addition, increasing awareness of patients for better treatment options and need for better quality of living are expected to propel the market.

Changes in clinical practice patterns, technological advancements such as reversed shoulder instead of anatomic shoulder and ankle arthroplasty for treating ankle fusion, and development of minimally invasive techniques such as stemless shoulder implants are expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost factor and failures & complications associated with the surgery are expected to hamper the market growth.

The world extremity reconstruction market is segmented on the basis of product, biomaterial, and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented mainly into upper extremity reconstruction and lower extremity reconstruction. Upper extremity reconstruction segment is subsegmented into shoulder, elbow, and hand & wrist. Lower extremity reconstruction is subsegmented into foot & ankle. Shoulder replacement has the largest market share, owing to the largest patient population and technological advancements in shoulder implants such as reverse shoulder implants and stemless implants.

Ankle replacement market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to technological advancements in this sector and positive outcome of ankle replacement to regain movement of ankles. Based on biomaterial, the market is segmented into metallic, ceramic, polymer, and natural biomaterials. Metallic biomaterials segment has the highest share in the extremity reconstruction devices, as these are preferable biomaterials for joint replacement devices due to their strength. The geographical segmentation of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America has the highest market share due to high awareness among patients, increased desire to improve quality of life, and technological advancements in extremity reconstruction devices in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness maximum growth due to increasing expenditure on healthcare, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness among patients.

Merger & acquisition is the mostly adopted strategy in the extremity reconstruction market. In October 2015, Wright Medical Group, Inc. and Tornier N.V. merged to form Wright Medical Group N.V. This helped Wright Medical Group N.V. to establish itself as a premier, high-growth extremities biologics company in the extremity reconstruction market. In the same year, Zimmer and Biomet merged to form Zimmer Biomet Holdings to enhance its product offerings in the extremity reconstruction market.

Below key market players are profiled in the report

DePuy Synthes (a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

CONMED Corporation

Acumed, Inc., Arthrex, Inc.

Skeletal Dynamics LLC.

World Extremity Reconstruction Market By Product

Upper Extremity Reconstruction

Shoulder

Partial Shoulder Replacement

Total Standard Replacement

Stemless Total Shoulder Replacement

Total Reverse Replacement

Elbow

Hand & Wrist

Lower Extremity Reconstruction

Foot Devices

Hind foot Fusion

Other Fusions

Ankle Reconstruction Devices

Ankle Fusion

Ankle Replacement

World Extremity Reconstruction Market By Biomaterial

Metallic Biomaterial

Ceramic Biomaterial

Polymeric Biomaterial

Natural Biomaterial

World Extremity Reconstruction Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Others

