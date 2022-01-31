Biomaterials Market Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2022- 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.8% During The Forecast Period

Biomaterials are materials of either synthetic or natural origin that are used for interaction with biological systems for medical purposes such as treating or repairing damage tissues. They are used in joint replacements, plastic surgeries, drug delivery devices, skin repair, heart valves, and in other medical implants. The recent success in the usage of biomaterials was witnessed in the fields of cardiovascular medicine, immunology, orthopedics, dental medicine, infection, and ophthalmology, which has opened new avenues for biomaterials technology. Biomaterial is a groundbreaking technological innovation of medical technology that can enhance the functionalities of damaged tissues or organs.

The world biomaterials market is estimated to garner revenues worth $139,736 million by 2027, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

This is attributed to increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence rates of cardiovascular & orthopedic disorders, advancement in medical technology, and increase in awareness regarding implantable devices. The other driving factors of the market are heavy fundings by government to increase R&D activities in the field of biomaterials and increasing awareness about the advantages of biomaterials products.

However, high cost of biomaterial implants and compatibility issues are expected to hamper the market growth. Introduction of new technologies, namely, decellularized dermal matrixes for grafting and hydrogen scaffolding, presenting new products in field of plastic surgery, wound healing, and neurology offers lucrative opportunities to market players.

The report segments the world biomaterials market based on type, application, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and natural. Metallic biomaterials are segmented into stainless steel, titanium & titanium alloys, cobalt-chrome alloys, gold, and silver. Polymeric biomaterials are divided into polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polyethylene, polyester, polyvinylchloride, silicone rubber, nylon, and polyetheretherketone. Ceramic biomaterials are segmented into calcium phosphate, zirconia, aluminum oxide, calcium sulfate, carbon, and glass. Natural biomaterials comprise hyaluronic acid, collagen & gelatin, fibrin, cellulose, chitin, alginates, and silk. Based on application, the market is classified into cardiovascular, dental, orthopedic, wound healing, plastic, surgery, ophthalmology, tissue engineering, neurological disorders, and drug delivery systems. The market has been analyzed based on four geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Introduction of novel biomaterials, such as inorganic nanomaterials for detecting enzyme activity is a recent trend of the industry. In July 2016, Cartiva, Inc. received premarket approval for Cartiva Synthetic Cartilage Implant (SCI) that is used for the treatment of osteoarthritis at the base of the great toe, where SCI is a synthetic cartilage joint formed by an organic polymer-based biomaterial.

The key market players profiled in the report include:

Royal DSM

Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

Corbion N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Bayer AG

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Invibio Ltd.

Collagen

Key market segments

The world biomaterials market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Metallic

Stainless Steel

Titanium & Titanium Alloys

Cobalt-Chrome Alloys

Gold

Silver

Polymeric

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Polyethylene

Polyester

Polyvinylchloride

Silicone Rubber

Nylon

Polyetheretherketone

Ceramic

Calcium Phosphate

Zirconia

Aluminum Oxide

Calcium Sulfate

Carbon

Glass

Natural

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen & Gelatin

Fibrin

Cellulose

Chitin

Alginates

Silk

By Application

Cardiovascular

Dental

Orthopedic

Wound Healing

Plastic Surgery

Ophthalmology

Tissue Engineering

Neurological Disorders

Drug-Delivery Systems

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Others

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Others

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA)

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Others

