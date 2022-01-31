In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Product Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2031  

In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality controls (QC) are liquid or lyophilized samples or materials, which are used by laboratories to check the testing process to ensure reliability and accuracy of testing results. The regulatory bodies and accredited bodies insist on using quality controls for every test performed in laboratories. However, laboratories use quality controls for testing products when reagent batches are changed, analyzers/instruments are serviced, or test results seem incorrect.

The global IVD quality control products market was valued at $823 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,052 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market is driven by factors such as increase in adoption of third party quality control products, upsurge in the number of laboratories and diagnostic centers worldwide, and stringent norms for using controls. However, poor reimbursement framework and lack of regulations on the use of controls in the emerging economies are projected to hamper the market growth during the analysis period.

The global IVD quality controls products market is segmented based on product type into quality controls, IVD quality control data management software, and IVD quality assurance services. In 2015, the quality controls segment accounted for the largest share in the global market, and is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during the analysis period. The market growth is attributed to upsurge in demand for third-party quality control products and services.

The IVD quality controls market is segmented based on application into clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, hematology, molecular diagnostics, coagulation, microbiology, and others. The molecular biology diagnostics segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the analysis period. The end users of the market are hospitals, clinical laboratories, research & academic institutes, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share in the global IVD quality control products market in 2015.

Based on manufacturer type, the market is segment into instrument manufacturer controls and independent manufacturer controls including third party controls and instrument specific controls. The independent manufacturer controls segment dominated the market in 2015, and is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for third party controls.

The global IVD quality control market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions. North America dominated the global market in 2015 due to stringent mandates on the use of third party IVD quality control products by regulatory authorities. The Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players in the near future. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

In-depth analysis of the market is based on market estimations of key segments for the period of 2014-2022.

Comprehensive analyses of market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting the market growth are provided in the report.

Exhaustive analysis of the market segments helps in understanding the prospects of IVD quality control products and variants in the future.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of IVD quality control products market helps in understanding the competitive scenario of geographies.

The profiles and strategies of key market players are provided in the report to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

The global IVD quality control products market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, manufacturer type, and geography.

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Quality Controls

Whole Blood-based Controls

Serum/Plasma-based Controls

Urine-based Controls

Other IVD Quality Controls

Data Management Software

Quality Assurance Services

BY APPLICATION

Clinical Chemistry

Immunochemistry

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation/Hemostasis

Microbiology

Others

BY END USER

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Others

BY MANUFACTURER TYPE

Instrument Manufacturer Controls

Independent Manufacturer Controls

Third-party Controls

Instrument Manufacturer Controls

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Helena Laboratories

Seracare Life Sciences, Inc.

Technopath Clinical Diagnostics

Sun Diagnostics, LLC.

The other players in the industry (profiles not included in the report) include

Zeptometrix Corporation

ISOLAB GmbH

Sysmex Corporation

Fortress Diagnostics

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Multiplicom N.V.

Future Diagnostics Solutions B.V.

Surmodics, Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

