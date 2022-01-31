Protein Labeling Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 14.9% During The Forecast Period  

Protein labeling is a process in biological research that uses molecular labels to create covalent bonds with the protein of interest. This helps in the detection and purification of the labeled protein and/or its binding associates. The process is carried out with the use of different labels such as, biotin, reporter enzymes, monoclonal antibodies, fluorophores, radioactive isotopes, and other tags.

Specific labels are used to target a particular protein or nucleotide sequence and the labeling strategy is carefully selected and completed for each application. This process is helpful to identify proteins in tissues, cells, samples, and biochemical assays. The increase in healthcare and R&D expenditure and progress in proteomics research primarily drive the protein labeling market.

This market is estimated to reach $5,350 million by 2027 from $2,002 million in 2020, growing at a significant CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Moreover, government investments on healthcare and R&D on the increase in the use of proteomics, and other applications such as diagnostics and therapeutics are expected to drive the market. However, lack of skilled professionals and accelerated market consolidation is expected to restrict the market growth.



The growth in competition has led to collaborations and product launch by major players in the protein labeling market. For instance, in September 2016, Kaneka Corporation’s subsidiary, Eurogentec S.A. signed an agreement with Koram Biotech Corp. (KBC), one of the largest life science reagent and services companies in South Korea, to be the new distributor for its products. This collaboration has helped Kaneka to make a smooth entry in the South Korean market. Likewise, in June 2016, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG (Roche) launched a new product, Cobas E 801 module, a high-volume testing immunoassay solution that had high flexibility and continuous operation, which saves time and reduces the amount of waste generated during the process.

KEY BENEFITS



The global protein labeling market report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and future estimations prevailing in the market.

The market estimations from 2014 to 2022 are based on high-end analysis of the key developments.

The market scenario is comprehensively analyzed with respect to the application, product type, labeling method, and end users.

Recent developments and key manufacturers are listed and analyzed to understand the competitive market scenario.

In-depth analysis, based on geography provides an understanding of the regional market, which assists in strategic business planning.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Labeling Method



In Vitro Labeling

Nanoparticle Labeling

Site-Specific Labeling

Dye-Based Labeling

Co-Translational Labeling

Enzymatic Labeling

In Vivo Labeling

Radioactive Labeling

Photoreactive Labeling

Bioorthogonal Labeling



By Application



Cell-Based Assays

Fluorescence Microscopy

Mass Spectrometry

Immunological Techniques

Protein Microarray

By Product Type



Kits

Reagents

Enzymes

Monoclonal Antibodies

Probes/Tags

Protein

Other Reagents

Services



By End Users



Research Laboratories

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



The key players profiled in this report include:



General Electric Company

Kaneka Corporation

LI-COR, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG

Seracare Life Sciences, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



The other players of the protein labeling market include (companies not profiled in the report):



Qiagen N.V.

Active Motif, Inc.

Takara Bio USA, Inc.

Candor Bioscience GMBHa

Innova Biosciences Ltd.

Luminex Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Caprion Biosciences

Nanotemper Technologies GMBH

Biotium, Inc.

