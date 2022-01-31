Proteomics Market Report 2022 Industry Trends, Share and Size, Expected CAGR, Top players and Consumer Analysis across the Region and Globe, Opportunities and Growth till 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 13.7% During The Forecast Period

Proteomics is the study of structure and functions of proteins. After the advent of genomics and transcriptomics, proteomics was the next step in the study of biological systems. It is a complex study when compared to genomics, as an organism’s genome is constant, while the proteome differs with cells and time.

The proteomics market has experienced a striking growth in the past few years as these have been found to be extremely beneficial in the diagnosis of diseases and identification of potential new drugs for the treatment of diseases. Factors such as the rise in focus of the key players, increase in R&D expenditure on proteomics, increase in popularity for personalized medicines, and technological advancements in proteomics are set to drive the market.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26948

However, stringent regulatory approvals, the high cost of the instruments, and the dearth of qualified researchers are expected to restrain the growth of the market. The global proteomics market is expected to reach $44,452 million by 2027 from $17,988 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 13.7%

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26948

The global proteomics market is segmented into instruments, reagents, and services. Based on technology, the instruments segment is further divided into protein microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, and protein fractionation systems. In the year 2015, protein microarrays accounted for the highest market share of instruments markets followed by spectrometry. In the reagents segment, immunoassays dominated the market in 2015, followed by spectroscopy and microarray reagents.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented in drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and others. Drug discovery was the largest application of proteomics in 2015. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the year 2015, North America accounted for highest market share, owing to higher popularity of the technology, high cost of instruments, and high funding from the government and organizations such as National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Science Foundation (NSF). Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth rate during the study period, owing to increase in government and corporate funding for R&D.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26948

Over the past few years, the most important strategy followed by the leading companies was mergers & acquisitions. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Affymetrix Inc. (May 2016), and Life Technologies (February 2014) and Merck & Co., Inc. acquired Sigma-Aldrich (November 2015).

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global proteomics market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by components helps understand the various types of instruments used.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

Key market players are profiled in the report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which interpret the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Components

Instruments

Protein Microarray

Spectrometry

Mass Spectrometry

NMR Spectroscopy

Chromatography

HPLC Systems

Ion Chromatography

Affinity Chromatography

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Gel Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Surface Plasmon Resonance

X-ray Crystallography

Protein Fractionation Systems

Reagents

Microarray

Spectroscopy

X-Ray Crystallography

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Immunoassay

Protein Fractionation Reagents

Services Market

By Application

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Others

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26948

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Key players profiled in the report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Luminex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare,

Waters Corporation,

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Caprion Proteomics Inc.

Other companies in the value chain (profiles not included)

Quanterix Corporation

Courtagen Life Sciences, Inc.

Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Applied Proteomics, Inc.

MRM Proteomics, Inc.

Sonata Biosciences, Inc.

Applied Biomics, Inc.

Antigen Discovery, Inc.

Bionexus, Inc.

Correlia Biosystems, Inc.

Digilab, Inc.

GenScript Corporation

Creative Biogene

Proteome Sciences

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26948

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26948

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26948

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/