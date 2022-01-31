Surgical Sutures Market 2022 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2031

Surgical sutures, also called stitches, are surgical threads used to repair lacerations in the skin and to close surgical incisions. In addition, these sterile threads are used to stich skin, internal organs, blood vessels, and other tissues after the surgical procedure.

The global surgical suture market was $3,360 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $5,255 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Surgical sutures market is experiencing growth due to the expansion and emergence of wound care management sector. In addition, increase in number of surgeries, coupled with rising geriatric population and related increase in incidence of chronic diseases and technological innovations fuels the market growth. However, lack of proper sterilization systems for disinfecting suturing tool may hinder the market growth.

The global surgical sutures market has been segmented based on product type, applications, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into automated suturing devices and sutures. The sutures segment accounts for the largest share of this market. Sutures market by type, are further sub-divided into absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. Based on material, it is segmented into monofilament sutures and multifilament sutures. The multifilament segment accounted for the largest share of the sutures market in 2015.

Based on application, the global surgical sutures market is classified into cardiovascular surgeries, general surgeries, gynecological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, and others. The general surgeries application segment held the major share of the surgical sutures market in 2015 owing to rise in demand for surgical sutures in many types of abdominal and other surgeries.

Geographically, the surgical sutures market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market with largest share in 2015. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region with the CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period due to rise in number of surgical procedures, and the demand for better healthcare services from the patient population.

The key strategies adopted by the leading players are product launch, collaboration, and merger & acquisition. However, the market has registered substantial growth in the recent years, owing to the launch of various technologically innovative sutures such as biocompatible surgical sutures with antimicrobial coatings and their rise in demand among the end-users.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Product Type

Automated Suturing Devices

Disposable Automated Suturing Devices

Re-Usable Automated Suturing Devices

Sutures

Sutures By Type

Absorbable Sutures

Natural Sutures

Synthetic Sutures

Vicryl Sutures

Monocryl Sutures

Polydioxanone Sutures

Polyglycolic Sutures

Others

Non-Absorbable Sutures

Nylon Sutures

Prolene Sutures

Stainless Steel Sutures

Others

Sutures By Material

Monofilament

Multifilament

By Application

Cardiovascular Surgeries

General Surgeries

Gynecological Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Ophthalmic Surgeries

Other surgeries

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Demetech Corporation

Conmed Corporation

W.L. Gore & Associates

Boston Scientific Corporation

3M Healthcare

Medtronic Inc.

Sutures India Pvt Ltd.

Other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report)

Paul Hartmann AG

Kinetic Concepts, Inc.

Endoevolution LLC

Internacional Farmaceutica S.A. De C.V.

Molnlycke Healthcare

ConvaTec Inc.

Coloplast Corporation

Hollister Incorporated

BSN Medical

Urgo Medical

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26947

