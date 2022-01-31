Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report 2031

Vital signs monitoring devices are used for the measurement of vital parameters, including blood pressure, heart rate, respiratory rate, and body temperature, to monitor physical functioning of the body. They offer clinically relevant information regarding the health status of the patients. This information plays a vital role in identifying the presence of any acute medical problem or chronic disease state. Vital signs of a patient are recorded at the emergency department, pre- and post-surgery, and during treatment at hospitals.

The global vital signs monitoring devices market is expected to reach $5,491 million by 2027 from $3,694 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the study period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in importance of vital signs monitoring devices in home care settings and improved reimbursement scenario for pulse oximeters in developed countries. In addition, upsurge in geriatric population and rise in incidence rate of cardiovascular disorders such as hypertension and other preexisting health conditions including COPD, sleep apnea, and infectious diseases have fueled the demand for vital signs monitoring devices. Moreover, increase in use of vital signs monitoring devices for fitness monitoring and rise in ambulatory surgery centers that use vital signs monitoring devices routinely have fueled the market growth. However, lack of awareness about these devices in the low- and middle-income countries hamper the market growth.

The vital signs monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into blood pressure monitoring devices, pulse oximeters, and temperature monitoring. On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and home care settings. The market is analyzed on the basis of four geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players have adopted product development including product launches, approvals, and clinical trials as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2016, SunTech (now Halma plc) received FDA clearance for its next generation spot-check vital signs device, SunTech C40. The device helps in the accurate measurement of blood pressure plus other vital signs including temperature and pulse oximetry using advanced features and digital connectivity.

Moreover, reimbursement policies for pulse oximeters have fueled the demand for vital signs monitoring products. For instance, Medicare offers reimbursement for pulse oximeters used for a pulmonary disease(s) in case of using diagnosis code ICD-9-CM, which describes a patient’s condition and the motive of using the service or procedure. The present procedural technology identifies three codes for oximetry-94760, 94761, and 94762.

Key market segments

By Product Type

Blood Pressure Monitoring Device

Aneroid BP Monitors

Digital BP Monitors

Ambulatory BP Monitors

Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

Pulse Oximeters

Table-top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Hand-held Pulse Oximeters

Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters

Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

Temperature Monitoring Device

Digital Thermometers

Infrared Thermometers

Temperature Strips

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Home Care Settings

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are:

Welch Allyn (a subsidiary of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

SunTech Medical, Inc. (a subsidiary of Halma plc)

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd

Medtronic plc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smiths Group plc

A&D Company, Limited

Other players operating in the vital signs monitoring devices market include:

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Briggs Healthcare

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

