Implantable Medical Devices Market to reach $116,300 million | 2022 : Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis 2031

An implant is a medical device that is surgically transplanted in the body to replace or support damaged body organs, enhance their functionalities, or detect flaws in functioning of organs. Medical devices can be placed either permanently or temporarily in the body, and can be removed when they are time-worned. These implantable devices are composed of bones, tissues, skin, ceramics, metals, and other natural materials.

The global implantable medical devices market was valued at $72,265 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $116,300 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The market is driven by factors such as rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and rapid increase in geriatric population. Moreover, increased awareness among individuals and rapid technological advancements in the medical implants sector fuel the market growth. However, high cost of implantation and dearth of skilled workforce hamper the market growth. Even then, this market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2016 to 2022 (in terms of volume).

The global implantable medical devices market is segmented based on product type and geography. Based on product type, the market is categorized into orthopedic implants, dental implants, breast implants, cardiovascular implants, intraocular lenses, and other implants.

The orthopedic implants segment contributed the highest revenue to the global market in 2015, owing to the large pool of patients undergoing orthopedic implants due to hyperactive lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, rise in geriatric population, and advancements in medical technologies. The other implants category was the fastest growing segment in 2015, due to increase in prevalence of neurological diseases, craniomaxillofacial deformities, and eye disorders; increase in the rate of cosmetic surgeries; and rise in geriatric population.

The market is segmented on the basis of four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held the largest share (nearly half) in the global implantable medical devices market in 2015 due to advancements in implantable medical devices and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China and India, provide significant growth opportunities to market players, owing to the large population base and increase in awareness about the benefits of medical implants. Moreover, the report provides comprehensive analyses of the key players operating in the implantable medical devices market.

The global implantable medical devices market is segmented based on product type and geography.

By Product

Orthopedic Implants

Spinal Implants

Reconstructive Joint Replacement

Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Intraocular Lens

Other Implants

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Globus Medical, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

NuVasive, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report, but can be included on request)

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

GC Aesthetics plc

Allergan Inc.

Sientra Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Elixir Medical Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

STENTYS S.A.

Terumo Corporation

