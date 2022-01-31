Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

2 ships collide off Dutch coast; evacuation underway

By Associated Press
2022/01/31 19:05
2 ships collide off Dutch coast; evacuation underway

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two ships collided off the Dutch coast in the storm-hit North Sea after and one began taking on water, prompting an evacuation, emergency services said.

A freighter called the Julietta D with 18 crew members on board collided with with another boat about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of the port of Ijmuiden, said Edward Zwitser, a spokesman for the Royal Dutch Lifeboat Company. The other boat also was damaged but was able to continue its voyage.

The Dutch coast guard said that the first search and rescue helicopter had arrived at the scene and begun removing crew from the ship. It gave no further details.

The Juliette D suffered damage “that poses direct danger for the 18 crew on board,” spokesman Edward Zwitser told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. He said three helicopters were on their way to the ship.

Updated : 2022-01-31 20:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taipei issues Level 2.5 COVID alert
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Chinese celebrities Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy divorce
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Friend refuses to see Askey employee who fled quarantine in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Spokesperson of Taiwan's foreign ministry marries NTU professor
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Where Lunar New Year traffic will be worst in Taiwan
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Taiwan fishing vessel found to be involved in forced labor
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 14 local COVID cases
"