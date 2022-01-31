East Meet West: Give Gift Boutique Launched 2022 Valentine's Day Exclusive Rose Bouquet Collection

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 January 2022 - This year, the Valentine's Day (Feb 14th) is one day away from the Lunar Valentine's Day (Feb 15th). For these two special festivals, Give Gift Boutique's florist has designed a distinctive collection <<East Meets West>>. Also a great and elegant flower box with Lady M product would be released on our 2022 Valentine's Day Catalog.





We have made two different color tones (Red with Gold / Purple with White). Also combining with the Chinese element's deco in a flower bouquet which are fusion of Chinese and Western style.

To the flower materiel, we are using Eastern Elegant Imported Peony and South American Roses with Western Floral Arranging.

Paper fan is one of the element which is associated with eastern decorative. Yellow circle card represents the full moon of Lantern Festival. Specially printing Give Gift Boutique's Logo for presenting our limited edition product.

East and West Metallic Commemorative Art Pieces

We have chosen some Chinese style Metallic Art Pieces to combine with the bouquet. Also printing the date on it for more commemorative memories.

Using Chinese rope instead of the western ribbon. Two different colors make the contrast.

About Give Gift Boutique (GGB)

As a leading Hong Kong online gift flower shop, Give Gift Boutique are favored by many customers and enterprises with high-quality products, professional service and reasonable prices. GGB's workshop is close to flower markets and fruit markets so there's no old stock, which ensures freshness and good quality. From birthday gifts, bouquets, Valentine's Day flower , Valentine's Day gift, fruit baskets to customization, employee benefits and bulk order, GGB is open 7 days a week since 2008 to provide customers with same day gift delivery and next day rush orders.

