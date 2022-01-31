5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

The Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft (Ministry of National Defense photo) The Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Jan. 31), marking the 24th intrusion this month.

Three People’s Liberation Army Air Force Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shenyang J-16D electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense assets to monitor the planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

China has sent planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Jan. 3, 9, 16, 21, 22, 26, and 29.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, China military planes entered the ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Jan. 31. (Ministry of National Defense image)