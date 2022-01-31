COVID-positive student travels across Taiwan, infection source still unknown

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An unvaccinated 12-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 after having traveled from New Taipei City to Taichung and then to Kaohsiung.

According to an earlier report, the boy (case no. 18,905) had a Ct value of 22.8. The Kaohsiung Department of Health reported that he had met with a family member who had recently returned from China and just completed quarantine; authorities are still investigating the source of infection.

The boy visited Taichung with his mother on Tuesday (Jan. 25) before arriving at Kaohsiung on Wednesday (Jan. 26) to stay with his grandparents. He is listed as a local case in Kaohsiung.

The New Taipei City Department of Health said on Tuesday, case no. 18,905 took the MRT from Xinpu Station to Banqiao Station, where he transferred to the Tze-chiang train no. 121. In Taichung, he and his mother rode on the 79, 300, 307 buses, visited various restaurants and cafes, and checked into the Kao Yuan Hotel, per the Taichung City Health Bureau.

On Wednesday evening around 6 p.m., he took the Tze-chiang train no. 175 and got off at the Xin Zuoying Station. On Thursday (Jan. 27) and Friday (Jan. 28), he took the Red 90 bus, the Kaohsiung MRT, and visited the Far Eastern Department Store as well as the Hanshin Arena Shopping Plaza.