Sterilization Technologies Market 2022 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on global Sterilization Technologies Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global sterilization technologies market was valued at $5,445 million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027 to reach $8,578 million by 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Sterilization Technologies Markett report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Sterilization technologies are procedures designed to eliminate or kill all viable microbial life forms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and spore forms, from equipment, medications, pharmaceuticals, food, and biological culture medium. These technologies effectively sterilize a wide range of products developed from different materials with varying configurations, densities, and orientations.

Sterilization is achieved by exposing the products and devices to physical or chemical agents, called sterilants, for a particular time period, including ionizing radiation, elevated temperatures, gases, and liquids. The success of a sterilization process is dependent on the choice of procedure adopted.

The sterilization technologies market growth is driven by the increase in demand for sterilization technologies across various industries, growth in hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and rise in number of surgeries and geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is expected to register substantial growth, owing to rise in demand for cleaner & safer products in emerging economies such as China and India.

Increase in awareness about diseases and growth in population in these economies supplement the market growth. High cost of sterilization equipment and stringent regulations about use of harmful gases, such as ethylene oxide, restrict the market growth; however, technological advancements are expected to provide opportunities for growth and development of sterilization technologies.

The report segments the sterilization technologies market on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into chemical & gas, filtration, ionizing radiation, and thermal sterilization. According to end user, it is classified into pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food & beverage, agriculture, cosmetic, and others, which include industrial processing, R&D, and restoration & salvage. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In September 2013, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon U.S., LLC. launched STERRAD 100NX System with the new DUO cycle for sterilization of flexible endoscopes. This system delivers efficiency and sterility assurance.

Major players operating in this market are as follows:

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. (U.S.)

Atec Pharmatechnik GmbH (Germany)

Belimed AG (U.S.)

Getinge Group (Sweden)

Nordion (Canada) Inc. (Canada)

Noxilizer, Inc. (U.S.)

Sterile Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Steris Plc (U.S.)

The 3M Company (U.S.)

TSO3 Inc. (Canada)

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations through 2014-2022 of the global sterilization technologies market, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments is provided with key dynamic factors that highlight the market behavior.

Micro-level analysis is conducted based on type and end user.

Leading players and their key developments in recent years are also listed.

KEY MARKET TRENDS

By Type

Chemical & Gas Sterilization

Ethylene Oxide

Formaldehyde

Others (Hydrogen Peroxide and Propylene Oxide)

Filtration Sterilization

Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

Gamma Radiation

Electron Beam Radiation

Others (X-Ray)

Thermal Sterilization

By End User

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Cosmetic

Others (Industrial Processing, R&D, and Restoration & Salvage)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Canada

Europe

Germany

The Netherlands

Belgium

Ireland

Switzerland

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Singapore

Korea

Israel

Malaysia

Hong Kong

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Turkey

Brazil

South Africa

Tunisia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.)

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Pall Corp. (U.S.)

Sartorius Corp. (Germany)

JBT Group (U.S.)

Allpax Products Inc. (U.S.)

API Heat Transfer Inc. (U.S.)

Avure Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Barry-Wehmiller Co. (U.S.)

Beta Star Life Science Equipment, Inc. (U.S.)

Donaldson Co.Inc. (U.S.)

Eaton Filtration LLC (U.S.)

Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy)

Feldmeier Equipment Co. (U.S.)

Food Technology Service Inc. (U.S.)

Goodnature Products Inc. (U.S.)

Gray Star Inc. (U.S.)

IBA Group (Belgium)

LTE Scientific Ltd. (UK).

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

