3D Imaging Market Industrial Services 2022 Applications, SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Growth and Competitive Landscape by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 24.67% During The Forecast Period

The 3D imaging market generated $4,631 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $21,341 million by 2027, garnering a CAGR of 24.67%.

3D imaging is a visual effect that generates a perception of depth and the observer experiences a 360-degree view of the image. 3D imaging techniques include 3D scanning, modeling, and rendering that are used in entertainment, manufacturing, defense, security, manufacturing, constructions, medical, agriculture, and other industries.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The technological advancements and an upsurge in use of technology in products such as smartphones, tablets, televisions, computers, gaming, and others drive the 3D imaging market. Furthermore, 3D imaging software is extensively used in the automation industry. However, cost and design constraints of 3D imaging software hamper the market growth. In addition, the emergent 4D technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Based on product type, the market is divided into 3D cameras, sonography, smartphones, and others. 3D cameras are subcategorized into time of flight, stereo vision, and structured light. The sonography segment is further divided into sonars and ultrasound. Based on image sensor, the 3D imaging market is classified into charge-coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS).

The application areas of 3D imaging include 3D modeling, 3D scanning, layout & animation, 3D rendering, and image reconstruction. Based on end user industry, the 3D imaging market is segmented into entertainment, healthcare, architecture & engineering, industrial applications, security & surveillance, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players in this sector include

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Stemmer Imaging Ltd.

Infineon Technologies

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Corporation

GE Healthcare

Zebra Imaging Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

3D Cameras

Time of Flight

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Sonography

Sonars

Ultrasound

Smartphones

Others

By Image Sensor

Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)

Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

By Application

3D Modeling

3D Scanning

Layout and Animation

3D Rendering

Image Reconstruction

By End User Industry

Entertainment

Healthcare

Architecture & Engineering

Industrial Applications

Security & Surveillance

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Prominent players in this market are

TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH

Toshiba America Medical Systems Inc

Samsung Medison America, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Frontop Digital Technology Co.

Apple Inc

Sony Corporation

Visage Imaging Inc

North Grumman Corporation

Mazor Robotics Ltd

