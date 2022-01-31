Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to reach $3,524 million 2022 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2031

Ostomy is a surgery wherein an artificial opening, known as stoma, is created from the colon in the human body to eliminate body wastes such as urine, mucus, and stools, which are collected in artificial bags called ostomy drainage bags. These plastic/rubber bags or pouches are of two types: one-piece system and two-piece systems.

The global ostomy drainage bags market size was estimated to be $2,742 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $3,524 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in occurrence of colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, urinary tract cancer, Crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease; growth in geriatric population that favor ostomy drainage bags; preference for ostomy surgery in both youths & adults; and technical advancements in ostomy products lead to market growth. Unstructured reimbursement policies for ostomy products may affect the market growth.

The global ostomy drainage bags market is segmented based on type and geography. By product type, it is divided into colostomy bags, ileostomy bags, urostomy bags, continent ileostomy bags, and continent urostomy bags. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report are Reprogenetics, LLC, Genea Limited, Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genesis Genetics Ltd., and Reproductive Genetics Innovations LLC.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends, and dynamics in the global ostomy drainage bags market through 2014-2022, which assist in identifying the prevailing opportunities.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type

Colostomy Bags

Ileostomy Bags

Urostomy Bags

Continent Ileostomy Bags

Continent Urostomy Bags

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

