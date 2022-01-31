Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2022 Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2031  

Report Ocean presents a new report on global pharmaceuticals packaging market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global pharmaceuticals packaging market is expected to reach $104,882 million by 2027 from $68,749 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Pharmaceutical packaging is carried out to protect medicines from environmental changes and to maintain the physical & chemical stability of the products (drugs & biologicals). It further helps to attain the safety of medicines during transit, distribution, and storage.

The pharmaceutical industry is on a rapid rise, thus positively impacting the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market. The demand for pharmaceutical packaging is increasing, and is expected to continue to increase as companies rely more on packaging and labeling, and media to protect and promote their products.



Advanced manufacturing processes and product innovations have resulted in the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging industry. Growth in generic drugs market and rapid increase in drug delivery market are further expected to fuel market growth. Some of the recent innovations in this market are color-changing packages, condition monitoring RFID tags, and blister packaging with child locks.

For instance, Ecobliss launched the “locked4kids” packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, which functions as an effective child-resistant solution. The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing significant changes and is expected to accommodate demographic, epidemiological, and economic shifts in the world.

However, the industry players are upgrading their manufacturing practices to match the standards from time to time to produce world-class products. The packaging industry needs to overcome challenges such as the availability and prices of raw materials and the changing rules and regulations regarding the product approval & marketing of pharmaceuticals.

The demand to develop sustainable, eco-friendly packaging provides impetus to pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers. The opportunities in pharmaceutical packaging market are expected to increase from the pre-fillable syringes and parenteral vials, which will continue to expand with advances in biotechnology, owing to the introduction of new therapies that need to be injected.



The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented based on product type and geography. The segments by product type include blisters, closures, labels, plastic bottles, and parenteral containers. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market include



Amcor Ltd

Gerresheimer AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Graphic Packaging Group

Berry Plastics Corporation

Owen-Illinois Inc.

Schott Pharmaceutical Packaging

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

RPC Group



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:



Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global pharmaceutical packaging market is provided.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market to identify the lucrative investment pockets.

The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market and provides an impact analysis of these factors over the forecast period.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This is expected to offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and to help strengthen their supplier and buyer network.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:



By Product Type

Parenteral Containers

Plastic Bottles

Blister Packaging

Closures

Specialty Bags

Labels

Others (Cartons, Fiber Drums, Pills Boxes)



By Geography



North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



KEY PLAYERS



Aptar Group Inc

Westrock and Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc

Anchor Packaging

Ball Corporation

3M

Sealed Air Corporation

Baxter International Inc

Centor and Lilly (Eli) Company

Unilife Corporation

Exporta Global

Plastube Inc.

