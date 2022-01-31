Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market 2022 Business Outlook with COVID-19 Scenario to 2031

Report Ocean presents a new report on Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The European IVF market is expected to reach $4,447 million in 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, from $3,054 million in 2021.

Delayed pregnancy in women is a major factor that drives the European market, as the chances of conceiving lowers with age and the success rate of getting pregnant via in vitro fertilization reduces with increase in age. Other factors that accelerate the market growth are rise in infertility rate due to increase in stress levels, change in lifestyle, and fertility-related diseases.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

In Europe, government regulations are favorable towards IVF treatments. The presence of regulatory and reimbursement policies such as three-parent IVF treatments and Human Fertilization and Embryo Authority (HFEA) guidelines contribute to high market growth. IVF treatments have been criticized across various regions on ethical grounds.

For instance, few incidences have been reported in the past for mixing-up of embryos. Hence, the HFEA, which closely regulates the IVF treatments and research in UK, adopted the double-witness system to minimize chances of embryo mix-up in clinics. However, lack of reimbursements in Russia is expected to limit the growth of the Russian IVF market during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the European IVF market across eight major countries along with cross-sectional analysis of the total number of IVF cycles performed and the total revenue generated during the forecast period.

It includes the strategies adopted by various IVF clinics and hospitals across major countries to capitalize on the latent opportunities in the market.

The projections are made by analyzing the current market trends and highlighting the market potential, in terms of value and volume, from 2014 to 2022.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by monitoring the top contenders.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:



By End User (Value and Volume)



Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes



By Cycle Type (Value and Volume)



Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF Cycle (Non-Donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycle

By Cycle Type Country Level Analysis (Value and Volume)



Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Russia

Rest of Europe



Key Companies



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

DRK Kliniken Berlin

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

LG Life Sciences

EMD Serono Inc.

