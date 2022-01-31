Rare Earth Metal Market is expected to be worth US $ 19.3 billion by 2030 | Average annual growth: 15%￼

The global rare earth metal market is projected to reach US $ 5.5 billion in 2021 and US $ 19.3 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 15% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. It grows on (CAGR).

Rare earth metals are a group of elements found in the crust that share the same physical and chemical properties. These elements are commonly available as oxide compounds and are generally rare earth oxides. These elements are both ores and heavy minerals. Heavy metals such as gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, formium, erbium, turium, itterbium, lutetium are difficult to trace, but lantern, cerium, placeodimium, Light metals such as neodymium, samarium, and europium are easy to identify. Some examples, including rare earth metals, include electronic memories, permanent magnets, metal alloys, phosphorescent materials, catalysts, abrasive powders, glass additives, rechargeable batteries, etc. Catalytic converters, mobile phones, fluorescent lights, etc.

Factors that influence market growth

Market driving force : Rare earth magnets are permanent magnets made from rare earth metal alloys. Increasing the use of rare earth elements in permanent magnets will drive the global rare earth metal market.

Market threat: Fluctuations in raw material prices can slow the growth of the rare earth metal market.

Market Growth: Rare earth magnets used in wind turbines are projected to be a major growth factor in the global rare earth metal market over the next few years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has a negative impact on the rare earth metal industry Due to the strict blockade imposed by the government in the early stages of the pandemic, some factories had to be closed in some countries. The

pandemic reduced the demand for the automobile industry . The supply chain has deteriorated and the demand for rare earth metals has decreased. As a result of the decrease in demand for commodities and the shortage of supply of raw materials, imports and exports have decreased and the rare earth metals market has been adversely

affected.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global rare earth metal market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

List of major players profiled in the global rare earth metal market .

Lynas Corporation

Alkane Resources Limited

Arafura Resources Limited

China Minmetals Rare Earth Co Limited

Avalon Advanced Materials, Incorporated

Iluka Resource Limited

Canada Rare Earth Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Limited

Molycorp Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The fragmentation of the global rare earth metal market focuses on types, applications, and regions.



type-based segmentation

, cerium oxide

, lanthanum oxide

, neodymium oxide

, ittrium oxide

, placeodim oxide

, samarium oxide

, gadolinium oxide

· Disprocium oxide

· Terbium oxide

· Europium oxide



· Segmentation based on other oxide applications

· Permanent magnets

· Metal alloys

· Glass polishing

· Glass additives

· Catalysts

· Phosphorus

· Ceramics

· Others

by region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

