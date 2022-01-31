Taiwan confirms 17 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 17 local and 38 imported COVID-19 cases on Monday (Jan. 31) and no new deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The local cases included eight males and nine females who range in age from under 10 to over 80. Aside from one boy around the age of 10 in south Taiwan whose source of infection is still under investigation, all the new domestic cases were related to existing clusters.

The imported cases ranged from under 10 to over 70 years of age and included 26 males and 12 females. They entered the country between Jan. 14 and 23. Of these cases, 19 arrived from the U.S., two from China, and one each from Ecuador, Japan, Panama, Belgium, South Korea, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia.

The country of origin of 10 cases is still under investigation.

Taiwan’s latest total of 18,790 coronavirus cases includes 15,065 domestic cases and 3,671 imported ones. Of the 851 fatalities, 838 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering the most at 413 deaths and Taipei 322.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected onboard a flight, one was classified as unresolved, and 14 are under investigation. A total of 127 earlier cases were removed from the list of confirmed cases.