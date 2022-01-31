Coronary Stents Market 2022 Status and Outlook, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities and Challenges to 2031

Coronary stents are small expandable tubes that are used to treat narrowed or blocked coronary arteries and reduce chest pain (angina). Patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) are treated with these stents. These types of stents are also called as cardiac stents and consist of metallic mesh. These coronary stents are implanted in narrowed coronary artery during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Increase in incidence of CAD, emergence of innovative coronary stents, and improved clinical outcomes due to stenting drive the market growth. In addition, rise in incidence of chronic & lifestyle diseases, especially diabetes and obesity, and improved insurance & reimbursement supplement the market growth.

However, availability of alternative methods for coronary heart disease treatment and high cost of treatment-associated coronary stents hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the untapped emerging countries present lucrative opportunities for the market. The global coronary stents market accounted for $4,806 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach at $9,003 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The global coronary stents market is segmented based on product, biomaterial, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is classified into drug-eluting stent, bare-metal stent, and bio-absorbable vascular stent. On the basis of biomaterial, it is categorized into metallic, polymeric, and natural biomaterial. Metallic stents are further classified to cobalt chromium (CoCr), platinum chromium (Pt-Cr), stainless steel, and nickel titanium. Based on end user, it is divided into hospital & clinic and ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the coronary stents market in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for advanced healthcare services in emerging countries (India and China).

In addition, with the withdrawal of Johnson & Johnson’s stents business in 2011, the market players from China and other Asia-Pacific countries have got an opportunity to accelerate in the global market. However, LAMEA is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, owing to the improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapid development in economic conditions.

Product development is the key strategy adopted by the market players. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global coronary stents market.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global coronary stents market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets from 2014 to 2022.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on product type assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Coronary Stents Market Key Segments:

By Product

Drug-Eluting Stent

Bare-Metal Stent

Bio-absorbable Vascular Stent

By Biomaterial

Metallic

Cobalt Chromium (CoCr)

Platinum Chromium (Pt-Cr)

Stainless Steel

Nickel Titanium

Polymeric Biomaterial

Natural Biomaterial

By End User

Hospital & Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic plc.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Stentys SA

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Vascular Concepts Limited

Translumina GmbH

REVA Medical, Inc.

Elixir Medical Corporation

