Medical Bionics Market 2022 Status and Outlook, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities and Challenges to 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 9.6% During The Forecast Period

Bionics is the science of constructing artificial systems, which imitates the function of original organ. These artificial systems are used to replace a non-functional organ, which could be lost due to trauma, disease, and congenital defect.

The global medical bionics market generated $15,348 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $29,160 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the study period.

The medical bionics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for organ transplant, dearth of organ donor, and rise in number of road accidents or work-related injuries leading to amputations. In addition, increase in pool of geriatric population, which are prone to organ failure and availability of technologically advanced products, such as total artificial heart, promotes the market growth. However, high cost of devices & treatments, dearth of skilled professionals, and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the market growth.

The global medical bionics market is segmented on the basis of product, method of fixation, and geography. Based on product type, it is classified into vision bionics, ear bionics, orthopedic bionics, cardiac bionics, and neural bionic. On the basis of method of fixation, it is bifurcated into implantable bionics and fixation bionics. Geographically, it is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global medical bionics market is highly competitive and is lucrative in nature. The key market players have adopted various developmental strategies, such as product launch & approval, strategic acquisitions, and mergers to strengthen their market position.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global medical bionics market.

Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in the global market.

This study provides the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment globally.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Vision Bionics/Bionic Eye

Ear Bionics

Cochlear Implant

Bone Anchored Hearing System

Auditory Brainstem Implant

Orthopedic Bionics

Upper Limb

Lower Limb

Bionic Knee

Bionic Feet

Exoskeleton

Electrical Bone Growth Stimulator

Invasive Bone Growth Stimulator

Non-Invasive Bone Growth Stimulator

Cardiac Bionics

Pacemaker

Total Artificial Heart

Ventricular Assist Device

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

Artificial Heart Valve

Mechanical Heart Valve

Tissue Heart Valve

Neural /Brain Bionics

Internal Neurostimulator

Deep Brain Stimulator (DBS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulator (SNS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS)

Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS)

Other Neurostimulator

External Neurostimulator (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS))

By Method of Fixation

Implantable Bionics

External Bionics

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players in the global medical bionics market include

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Ltd.

LivaNova PLC.

Medtronic plc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

?ssur Corporate

Retina Implant AG

Sonova

SECOND SIGHT

SynCardia Systems, LLC

William Demant Holding A/S

