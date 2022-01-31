Heads-up Display Market is expected to be worth US $ 48.84 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) Average Annual Growth: 21%￼

The global market for heads-up displays in 2021 was US $ 8.78 billion. During the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, the combined annual growth rate (CAGR) will grow at 21%, and the global market will grow to 48.84 billion in 2030. Expected to reach US dollars.

Heads-up displays display images and videos on a transparent surface. Heads-up displays allow drivers to keep an eye on the road and look at the infotainment dashboard. You don’t have to take your eyes off the road because you can. As a result, details such as current speed, turn-by-turn navigation, posted road signs, blind spot warnings, etc. are displayed directly in the driver’s or pilot’s view, which is dangerous. You can ensure the forward visibility that exists. Head-up displays have been popular since they were introduced in the automotive industry. Initially for military aircraft, they are now also installed in automobiles. Yes.

Factors that affect market growth

Market growth: Increase in the number of vehicles and deterioration of driving conditions head during the forecast period Expected to drive up-display market growth.

Market driver : Head-up display market driver is the penetration of head-up displays in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Market threat: Head-up displays are expensive As a result, the expansion of the global market is slowing down.

Market Opportunities: The development of connected cars and the introduction of new applications for heads-up displays present favorable opportunities for the heads-up display market.

Impact analysis of COIV D-19

COVID-19 is negatively impacting the heads-up display market. A major reason for the volatile situation in the domestic and international automotive markets is the partial or total blockade imposed to combat the pandemic. New car registrations in 2020 are down compared to 2019. However, heads-up displays are likely to grow after the COVID-19 pandemic due to increased demand for connected cars during the forecast period. The market for heads-up displays in 2021 was the largest in Europe. This is due to the increase in the number of players in the market. However, North America is the second largest contributor to revenue and during the forecast period. Expected to grow with significant annual average growth.

List of major players profiled in the global heads-up display market

· BAE Systems plc



· Continental AG



· DENSO Corporation



· Elbit Systems Limited



· Nippon Seiki Co., Limited



· Panasonic Corporation



· Rockwell Collins



· STMicroelectronics



· Texas Instruments Incorporated



· Visteon Corporation



· Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The segmentation of the global heads-up display market focuses on types, technologies, end users, sales channels, and regions.

Type-based segmentation

• Windshield- based

• Combiner-based

technology-based segmentation

• Traditional

• Augmented reality-based

end-user-based segmentation

• Aerospace • Segmentation based on

vehicle sales channels • Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) • Aftermarket

by region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe



western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)



United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

