Molecular Diagnostics Market 2022 Key Players, Regions, Company Profile, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2031

Molecular diagnosis is a process of identifying a disease by studying molecules, such as proteins, DNA, and RNA, in a tissue or fluid. Molecular diagnostic tests are used to detect specific sequences in DNA or RNA including single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), deletions, rearrangements, insertions, and others. These are cumulative techniques for analyzing biological markers at the molecular level, such as genome and proteome. This technique is used for the diagnosis of various infectious diseases, cancer, and other genetic disorders.

The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at $5,962 million in 2020, and is estimated to garner $10,557 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The major factors enhancing the growth of this market include growth in number of patients suffering from infectious diseases and cancer; increase in awareness and acceptance for personalized medicine; advancement in molecular diagnostics; and rise in the biomarker identification market. However, stringent regulatory requirements for the product approval restrains the market growth.

The global molecular diagnostics market is segmented by type, technology, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into instruments, reagents, and software & services. Based on technology, it is categorized into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), hybridization, DNA sequencing, microarray, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology(INAAT), and others (electrophoresis, mass spectroscopy, and flow cytometry). Based on application, it is divided into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic testing, blood screening, and others (microbiology, neurological diseases, and cardiovascular diseases).

Based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, laboratories, and others (blood banks, home health agencies, and nursing homes). Geographically, it is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America market accounted for significant share in the global market in 2016, owing to higher adoption rate for personalized medicine and increase in demand for technologically advanced molecular diagnostics for treating the patients suffering from different infectious diseases and cancer.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Key Segments:

BY PRODUCT

Instruments

Reagents

Software & Services

BY TECHNOLOGY

Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR)

Hybridization

DNA Sequencing

Microarray

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Others (Electrophoresis, Mass spectroscopy, and Flow cytometry)

BY APPLICATION

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Testing

Microbiology

Blood Screening

Others (Microbiology, Neurological Diseases, and Cardiovascular Diseases)

BY END USER

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others (Blood Banks, Home Health Agencies, and Nursing Homes)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

BioMerieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cepheid (subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Grifols

Hologic Corporation

Novartis AG

Qiagen N.V.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Roche Diagnostics

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN

(These players are not profiled in the report, but can be included on request)

Bayer Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Dalko Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

