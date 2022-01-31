Philippines Wound Care Market 2022 Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast by 2031

Traditional wound care and advanced wound care products are used to treat acute and chronic wounds. Advanced wound care is emerging as a standard solution treat chronic wounds, which take substantial time to heal and are expensive to treat. Traditional wound care products are being increasingly substituted with advanced wound care products due to their efficiency and effectiveness to treat wounds by enabling faster healing. Increase in the number of surgical procedures and spiraling demand for technologically advanced surgical procedures such as minimally invasive surgeries and laparoscopic surgeries are the key driving factors of the market.

The Philippines wound care market size was valued at $41.83 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $64.52 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rapidly ageing population & favorable demographics; rise in incidence of diabetes, obesity, and chronic conditions; technological advancements to deal with complex wounds; and increase in awareness to reduce healthcare costs. However, reluctance in adoption of new technologies restrain the growth of the market. Increased focus towards advanced treatment protocols and significant unmet needs in wound care act as the growth opportunities for the market.

The Philippines wound care market is segmented based on product type, application, and end user. By product type, the market is categorized into advanced wound care, surgical wound care, and traditional/basic wound care. Advanced wound care is sub segmented into infection management, exudate management, active wound care, and therapy devices. Infection management is the leading segment, and is further classified into silver dressings, non-silver dressings, and collagens.

Exudate management is sub-segmented into hydrocolloid dressings, foam dressings, alginate dressings, and hydrogel dressings. Active wound care is further divided into skin substitutes and growth factors. Therapy devices is sub segmented into negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electromagnetic therapy devices, and others. Surgical wound is further categorized into sutures & staples, tissue adhesives, sealants, & glues, and anti-infective dressings. Tissue adhesives, sealants, & glues are further divided into fibrin-based sealants, collagen-based sealants, and synthetic adhesives/glues. Traditional/basic wound care are sub segmented into medical tapes, dressings, and cleansing agents.

Applications covered in the study include chronic wound care and acute wound care. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and community centers.

Philippines Wound Care Market Key Segments:

By Product

Advanced wound care

Infection Management

Silver wound dressings

Non-silver wound dressings

Collagen dressings

Exudate Management

Hydrocolloid dressings

Foam dressings

Alginate dressings

Hydrogel dressings

Active Wound Care

Skin substitutes

Growth factors

Therapy Devices

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT)

Oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment

Electromagnetic therapy devices

Others

Surgical wound care

Sutures & Staples

Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, And Glues

Fibrin-Based Sealants

Collagen-Based Sealants

Synthetic Adhesives/Glues

Anti-Infective Dressings

Traditional/Basic wound care

Medical Tapes

Dressings

Cleansing Agents

By Application

Chronic wounds

Pressure Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Arterial Ulcers

Acute wounds

Burns & Trauma

Surgical Wounds

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Community Health Service Centers

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

3M Company

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Coloplast A/S

Medtronic plc

Acelity L.P. Inc.

ConvaTec Healthcare B S.?.r.l.

M?lnlycke Health Care AB (A subsidiary of INVESTOR AB)

BSN Medical GmbH

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Mundi Pharma

Bbraun

Urgo Medical

Mebo China (Mebo International Group)

Lohmann & Rauscher

