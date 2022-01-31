External Defibrillators Market to reach $7,512 million 2022 Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2031

External defibrillators are light weight and portable devices used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patient’s heart in life-threatening conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. These devices form a vital tool to deliver a rapid response to the victims of cardiac arrest. Large scale demand for the installation of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at public places to prevent fatal outcomes from SCA is the prime factor that drives the market growth.

The external defibrillator market was valued at $4,345 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $7,512 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27032

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27032

This is attributed to the growth in focus toward public access defibrillator (PAD) by the public & private organizations, along with the key players, which fuels the market growth. Other factors, such as rapid growth in geriatric population with elevated risk of targeted diseases, technological advancement for defibrillator devices, and increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases drive the market growth. However, stringent regulations, increase in pricing pressure on players, and lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) limit the market growth.

The global external defibrillators market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is classified into manual external defibrillator, automated external defibrillator, and wearable external defibrillator. Automated external defibrillator is further bifurcated into semi-automated and fully automated defibrillators. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals, pre-hospitals, public access markets, alternative care market, and home. Geographically, the external defibrillator market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27032

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global external defibrillator market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise market conditions are analyzed in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Manual External Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Semi-Automated External Defibrillator

Fully Automated Defibrillator

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD)

By End User

Hospitals

Pre-Hospitals

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27032

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Egypt

Israel

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Cardiac Science Corporation

Philips Healthcare

HeartSine Technologies LLC

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Defibtech, Llc

Physio-Control, Inc

GE Healthcare

Schiller Ag

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27032

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27032

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27032

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/