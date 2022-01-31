miRNA Tools and Services Market 2022 Key Players, Regions, Company Profile, Growth Opportunity and Challenges by 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 23.4% During The Forecast Period

miRNA is a set of small, non-coding RNA molecules that regulate gene expression post transcription. These molecules have an impact on a wide range of biological functions such as cell cycle control, stem cell differentiation, immune modulation, viral replication, and metabolic control. As the aforementioned processes are involved in the pathology of various diseases, tests performed on miRNAs help in disease treatment. Moreover, miRNAs can be easily manipulated than proteins, thus making them more useful for clinical diagnostics and therapeutics applications.

The global miRNA tools and services market was valued at $146 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $620 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27031

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

It is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rise in incidence of cancer, auto-immune, and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, miRNA molecules possess specific properties, such as higher tissue and organ specificity; and ability to cross the blood-brain barrier easily, that make them a favorable option to be used as biomarkers for a variety of neurological diseases, thereby driving the market growth. However, quantification challenges and development of in-use techniques, such as microarray, hamper the market growth.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27031

The global miRNA tools and services market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, end user, and geography. The miRNA tools and services market is bifurcated into research tools and services. Research tools market is further divided into reagents, kits, and consumables. On the other hand, the services market is classified into miRNA extraction services, quantification services, microarray services, sequencing services, functional studies services, and others.

Based on techniques, the market is segmented into extraction tools, qRT-PCR, NGS, microarray, functional analysis tools (such as miRNA mimetics, inhibitors, and target site blockers), and others (such as labeling, ISH, and northern blotting tools). The end-user market is divided into research & academic institutes; IVD, pharma, and biotech companies; and CROs. The market is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players have adopted product development (including product launches and approvals) as their key developmental strategy to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2010, NanoString Technologies, Inc. launched a new assay kit for miRNA analysis, which includes the multiplexed assay for profiling the human miRNA transcriptome in a single tube. This assay kit facilitates in direct digital detection and counting of miRNAs without the use of PCR amplification.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27031

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the global miRNA tools and services market from 2014 to 2022.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

It presents a detailed quantitative analysis and estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Region- and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

miRNA Tools and Services Market Key Segments

By Product

Research Tools

Kits

Reagents

Other Consumables

Services

miRNA Extraction Services

Quantification Services

Microarray Services

Sequencing Services

Functional Studies Services

Others

By Technology

Extraction Tools

qRT-PCR

NGS

Microarray

Functional Analysis Tools

Others

By End User

Research & Academic Institutes

IVD, Pharma, and Biotech Companies

CROs

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27031

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

Republic of South Africa

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

QIAGEN (Exiqon)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

New England Biolabs

Other players operating in the miRNA tools and services market include:

WaferGen Biosystems

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Quantabio

Miltenyi Biotec

Norgen Biotek Corp.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27031

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27031

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27031

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/