Spine Bone Stimulators Market 2022 Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis and Forecast by 2031

Spine bone stimulators are used during a spinal fusion surgery along with spinal instrumentation (plates, rods, and screws) and bone grafts. Their main function is to enhance the bone’s healing process, which is essential for spinal fusion procedure, and are typically worn after this surgery. A bone stimulator, internal or external, is a small device that delivers low-voltage electrical currents directly to the spinal area where bone growth (spine fusion) is about to occur.

The spine bone stimulators market was valued at $562 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $724 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market is driven by the increase in geriatric population, and rise in incidence of osteoporosis and arthritis. However, advent of bone growth-stimulating drugs, fixation instrumentation during fusion and non-union fractures, and high initial cost of these devices are expected to impede this market growth.

The report segments the spine bone stimulators market based on product type, surgery, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into non-invasive and invasive stimulators. By surgery type, it is divided into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market has witnessed launch of various spine bone stimulators that are used for spinal fusion. For instance, the product range of Orthofix International NV for bone stimulation has stimulated the market growth. Next-generation bone growth stimulation products-Physio-Stim(R) and Spinal-Stim(R) have empowered the company to increase its market share in the total spine stimulation market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations through 2014-2022 of the global spine bone stimulators market, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions and factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to showcase the financial scenario of the market.

The market conditions are comprehensively analyzed region- and country-wise.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Non-Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Device

Capacitive Coupling(CC) and Combined (Electro) Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators

By Surgery

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key companies operating in the spine bone stimulators market that are profiled in the report are as follows:

Aetna, Inc.

Bioventus LLC

DJO Global, Inc.

elizur Corporation

IGEA S.p.A.

Medtronic plc

Orchid Medical, Inc.

Orthofix International N.V.

Ossatec Benelux B.V.

Smith & Nephew plc

Verve Consulting Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

