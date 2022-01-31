Multiplex Assays Market to reach $5,720 million 2022 Segmentation Analysis, Key Players, Industry Share and Forecast by 2031

A multiplex assay is a procedure in which multiple analytes (proteins, biomolecules, growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and others) are profiled by detecting and quantifying them simultaneously. These assays are used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) experiment and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time as compared to conventional method, such as ELISA.

Multiplex assays are used for pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, forensic studies, and others. The global multiplex assays market has accounted for $3,470 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5,720 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the analysis period 2021-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The multiplex assays market has witnessed growth owing to increase in R&D activities in pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diseases, such as cancer and Alzheimer’s. Multiplex assays are used in clinical trials as they decrease the cost of research and manual labor, and increase the efficiency of experiment and therapies. In addition, multiplex assays are easier, faster, and automated as compared to conventional methods, thus fuels the market growth. However, high capital investment and dearth of skilled labor hamper the market growth.

The global multiplex assays market in this report is studied based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into nucleic acid-based, protein-based multiplex assays, and other multiplex assays; nucleic acid-based and protein-based multiplex assays segment is further bifurcated into planar and bead-based assays. Based on product, it is classified into multiplex assay reagents & consumables, multiplex assay instruments & accessories, and multiplex assay software & services.

Based on technology, it is classified into multiplex PCR, multiplex protein microarray, and other technologies. Based on application, it is categorized into companion diagnostics, research & development, and clinical diagnostics. R&D segment is further bifurcated into drug development and biomarker discovery & validation.

Clinical diagnostics segment is further subsegmented into cancer, infectious diseases, cardiac diseases, autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, and others. On the basis of end user, it is divided into hospitals, clinical laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnological companies. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global multiplex assays market are Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam PLC., Seegene Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC., and Randox Laboratories Ltd. These players adopted product launch, collaboration, and merger & acquisition as their key developmental strategies.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global multiplex assays market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis that is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments (product, type, technology, application, and end user) facilitates in understanding the various type of products and technology used for different applications.

Key players are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predicts the competitive outlook of market.

Key Market Segment

By Type

Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays

Planar Nucleic Acid Assays

Bead-Based Nucleic Acid Assays

Protein-Based Multiplex Assays

Planar Protein Assays

Bead-Based Protein Assays

Other Multiplex Assays

By Product

Multiplex Assay Reagents & Consumables

Multiplex Assay Instruments & Accessories

Multiplex Assay Software &Services

By Technology

Multiplex PCR

Multiplex Protein Microarray

Other Technologies

By Application

Companion Diagnostics

R&D

Drug Development

Biomarker Discovery and Validation

Clinical Diagnostics

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Cardiac Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Alzheimer’s Disease

Other Diseases

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

