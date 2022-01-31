Medical Aesthetic Devices Market  2022 Growth Analysis by Key Players, Globally Effective Factors, Trends, Business Plans and Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.0% During The Forecast Period

Medical aesthetic devices are used to treat and enhance the aesthetic appearance of a person by treatment of various conditions, such as skin laxity, excessive fat, cellulite, scars, moles, wrinkles, unwanted hair, liver spots, spider veins, and skin discoloration. Aesthetic medicine comprises surgical and non-surgical procedures, and a combination of both can be used to enhance the physical appearance of an individual. In addition, deformities caused due to accidents, trauma, and other congenital disorders are rectified by use of aesthetic devices (particularly implants)

The global medical aesthetic devices market was valued at $9,235 million in 2021, and is expected to reach at $17,992 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Request Sample Medical Aesthetic Devices Market:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27044

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth. The market is driven by high demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancements, growth in incidence of congenital face and tooth deformities, and increase in awareness about aesthetic appearance.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27044

However, high treatment cost, low reimbursements, and risk of malfunctions linked to implants hamper the market growth. Growth opportunities that are expected to lead to market expansion comprise growth of medical tourism, increase in preference for a better quality of life, and adoption of aesthetic procedures to enhance physical appearance.

The report segments the market based on product, application, end user, and region. The product category includes devices and aesthetic implants. Medical aesthetic devices are applicable in both surgical as well as non-surgical cosmetic procedures in hospitals & clinics and medical spas & beauty centers. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis and comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Analysis based on product type assists in understanding the various types of devices used during a cosmetic procedure.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand competitive outlook of the global market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27044

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT

Devices

Aesthetic Lasers

Ablative Lasers

Non-ablative Lasers

Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices

Liposuction Devices

Skin Tightening Devices

Cellulite Reduction devices

Aesthetic Implants

Dental Implants

Root Form Dental Implants

Plate Form Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Saline Filled

Silicone Gel Filled

Facial Implants

Other ImplantsAccess Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27044

BY APPLICATION

Surgical

Face & Head

Brow Lift

Ear Surgery

Eyelid Surgery

Facelift

Facial Bone Contouring

Facial Fat Grafting

Neck Lift

Hair Transplantation

Rhinoplasty

Breast

Breast Augmentation

Breast Lift

Body & Extremities

Abdominoplasty

Buttock Augmentation

Buttock Lift

Liposuction

Lower Body Lift

Penile Enlargement

Thigh Lift

Upper Arm Lift

Upper Body Lift

Labiaplasty

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Non-surgical

BY END USER

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Spas & Beauty Centers

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Colombia

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Allergan PLC

Solta Medical Inc. (a division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Cynosure Inc. (a division of Hologic, Inc.)

Lumenis Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Alma Lasers Ltd. (acquired by Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.)

GC Aesthetics plc

Sientra Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (formerly DENTSPLY International Inc.)

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

3M Company

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27044

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27044

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27044

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/