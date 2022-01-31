Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market 2022 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2031

Immunoprotein is an immunologically active protein, which provides immunity against pathogenic organisms or substances. These proteins form the integrated body system of tissues, organs, cells, or cell products that neutralize antigens. They enable the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cardiovascular, oncology, infectious diseases, and others, as they display an abnormal increase in their concentration when in a diseased state.

Increase in incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and growth in demand for early diagnostic services drive the market growth. However, complex regulatory framework for immunoprotein diagnostic testing limits the growth. The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is accounted for $16,485 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $27,290 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the analysis period (2021-2027).

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, technology, and geography. By type, the market is categorized into C-reactive protein diagnostic test, complement system protein diagnostic test, prealbumin diagnostic test, haptoglobin diagnostic test, immunoglobulin diagnostic test, free light chain diagnostic test, and others.

Applications covered in the study include autoimmune disease testing, infectious disease testing, allergy testing, endocrine testing, oncology testing, toxicology testing, and others. Based on technology, it is classified into radioimmunoassay, immunoturbidity assay, chemiluminescence assay, immunoprotein electrophoresis, enzyme-based immunoassay, immunofluorescence assay, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2016-2023, which enables stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand the various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Technology

Radioimmunoassay

Immunoturbidity Assay

Chemiluminescence Assay

Immunoprotein Electrophoresis

Enzyme-Based Immunoassay

Immunofluorescence Assay

Others

By Type

C-reactive Protein Diagnostic Test

Complement System Protein Diagnostic Test

Prealbumin Diagnostic Test

Haptoglobin Diagnostic Test

Immunoglobulin Diagnostic Test

Free Light Chain Diagnostic Test

Others

By Application

Autoimmune Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Allergy Testing

Endocrine Testing

Oncology Testing

Toxicology Testing

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Others

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

List of players profiled in the report

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Diasorin

Enzo Life Sciences

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

List of other players (These companies are not profiled in the report and same can be done on demand)

Affymetrix

Alere

bioMerieux

ORGENTEC Diagnostika

Sekisui Diagnostics

IBL International

ImmunoDX

Quidel Corporation

Trinity Biotech

