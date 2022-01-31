Radiology Information System Market To Reach $941 Million 2022 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trend, Gross Margin, Demand and Forecast by 2031  

Radiology Information System (Ris) Is A Computer Networked Software System Used To Manage The Workflow Of Medical Imagery And To Support Business Analysis In A Radiology Department. Ris Is Mostly Used In The Conjugation With Picture Archiving And Communication System (Pacs) And Vendor Neutral Archive To Manage Billing, Record Keeping, And Image Archives. Moreover, These Systems Provide Benefits, Such As Reliability And Privacy As They Are Only Accessible To The Authorized Users.

The Major Factors That Drive The Market Growth Include Surging Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases, Improvement In Healthcare Infrastructure In The Emerging Markets, And Surge In The Government Funding To Improve The Healthcare Information Systems In Healthcare Providers. The Global Radiology Information System Market Is Accounted For $603 Million In 2021, And Is Expected To Reach $941 Million By 2027, Growing At A Cagr Of 5.9% From 2021 To 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

The Market Of Radiology Information System Is Driven By Increase In Geriatric Population And Subsequent Rise In The Number Of Chronic Disorders, Growth In The Number Of Radiology Procedures, And Increase In Adoption Of Healthcare It Solutions Including Ris In Emerging Economies. However, Scarcity Of Skilled It Professional And Increase In Concern Regarding Patient’s Data Are Factors That Hinder The Market Growth.

Based On The Type, The Market Is Bifurcated Into Integrated And Standalone Ris. Based On The Component, The Market Is Categorized Into Software, Hardware, And Services. Based On The Deployment Mode, Market Is Segmented Into Web-Based, On-Premise, And Cloud-Based Market. On The Basis Of End User, The Market Is Segmented Into Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, And Emergency Healthcare Service Providers.Geographically, The Global Ris Market Is Studied Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Lamea. North America Accounted For The Largest Market Share; However, Asia-Pacific Is Expected To Emerge As The Area With Maximum Growth Potential Due To Focus Of Key Players In Emerging Economies And Improving Healthcare Infrastructure.

The Report Provides A Comprehensive Analysis Of Some Of The Key Players Operating In This Market Including Epic Systems Corporation, Medinformatix, Inc., Ge Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., And Siemens Ag.

Radiology Information System Market Key Segment

The Radiology Information Systems Market Is Segmented Into Type, Component, Deployment Mode, End User, And Geography.

By Type

Integrated Radiology Information Systems

Standalone Radiology Information Systems

Market By Component

Services Market

Hardware Market

Software Market

By Deployment Mode

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By End-User

Hospitals

Office-Based Physicians

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Uk

Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Lamea

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

