Wand and Crutch Market is expected to be worth US $ 1292.7 million by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 4%￼

In 2021, the global market for crutches and crutches was US $ 908.2 million. The global market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, reaching US $ 1292.7 million in 2030.

Improves the quality of life for the elderly and disabled. These items are assistive devices or pedestrians that assist the disabled to walk or walk after surgery. Assist by shifting weight from the legs to the upper body. The cane helps to distribute weight, improve balance and stabilize. There are five types of pine needle cane: axillary, forearm, platform, strap and leg support. Cane is handle, pillar and shaft. The cane is used for people with fractures, arthritis, obesity, difficulty walking, developmental disorders, and problems with balance.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market Growth: The global market is aging population, increasing musculoskeletal disorders, Growing for osteoporosis, ankylosing spondylitis, arthritis.

Market momentum: sports, aging problems, occupational burns, and cuttings associated with more and more disabled people, the cane and crutch market

Market threats : Social stigma surrounding canes and crutches can slow growth of the entire market.

Market opportunities: Emerging economies in developing countries, canes and crutch market players Will provide an advantageous and better opportunity to expand business and geographical presence.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the cane and crutch markets. Several countries. The blockade at the outbreak affected the supply chain of canes and crutches due to the outbreak of pandemics. In addition, the demand for canes and crutches diminished. The economy was temporarily in turmoil and major end users Locked out in various regions, it had a negative impact on the product market and supply chain.

The largest share of the global market for canes and crutches came from North America.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific market came to healthcare. It is expected to grow rapidly due to increased investment.

List of major players profiled in the global cane and crutch market

· NOVA Medical Products



· Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare



· Ergoactives LLC



· Cardinal Health, Incorporated



· GE Health Products, Incorporated



· Medline Industries, Incorporated



· Invacare Corporation



· Sunrise Medical, Incorporated



· Ottobock



· BESCO Medical Co., Limited



· Ossenberg GmbH



· Mikirad



· Other Prominent Players



Global crutch and crutch market segmentation focuses on products, distribution channels, and regions.

Segmentation cane based on products

(folding cane, offset cane, quadruped cane)

· Crutch (axillary crutch, forearm ) Crutches)

· Accessories

· Segmentation based on sales channels

· Hospital pharmacies

· Medical retailers

· Online stores

by region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South America Regions

